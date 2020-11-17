Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma and More

1 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

While LeBron James was awarded Finals MVP, 2019 offseason acquisition Anthony Davis was equally vital to L.A.'s title run, of not more so. While the Lakers are happy to have the title he helped deliver, they would naturally love to have Davis back for a couple more runs.

Therefore, the Lakers may have been taken aback when Davis insisted that he isn't currently a member of the organization.

"I don't have a team, Chris," Davis told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Davis has declined his player option for the 2020-21 season and will indeed become a free agent at 6 p.m. on Friday. However, it feels likely that Davis simply posturing for the best deal he can get from Los Angeles. Most expect him to re-sign with the Lakers.

Obviously, Davis will be in line for some variation of a max deal, but according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, L.A. will present several options.

"The Lakers, sources said, will present several options to Davis and his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, in order to work with the superstar on the deal that makes him feel the most comfortable being part of the franchise moving forward," McMenamin wrote.

For now, though, Davis doesn't have a team, and there will remain the possibility of another team swooping in and signing him until the Lakers get a deal done.