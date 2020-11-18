Where Does 2020 Rank Among Ben Roethlisberger's Top 5 Seasons?

0 of 5

Don Wright/Associated Press

After playing only two games in 2019 because of an elbow injury, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has rebounded emphatically this season.

He's guided the Steelers to their first 9-0 start in franchise history while completing 66.8 percent of his passes for 2,267 yards, 22 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

Where does this rank among his best-ever seasons? Let's dive into his career numbers to see where it stands at the moment.