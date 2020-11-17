NBA Trade Rumors: Rounding Up Latest Reports Before 2020 NBA Draft

1 of 3

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets have a problem.

Former MVP James Harden not only reportedly wants out, but he also declined an extension offer that would have netted him the league's first-ever $50 million salary, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. More over, Woj reported the three-time scoring champ is "singularly focused" on getting to the Brooklyn Nets.

Harden, who has captured the previous three scoring crowns, has witnessed a max exodus out of Space City this offseason, with former coach Mike D'Antoni and former general manager Daryl Morey both fleeing town. The Rockets then reportedly agreed to trade away Robert Covington to the Portland Trail Blazers late Monday night, per Wojnarowski.

Harden turned 31 in August, so the clock is ticking for him to track down that elusive championship ring. He has seemingly decided his best bet is to go title chasing with Kevin Durant, his former teammate on the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Kyrie Irving.

It's not a bad wager to make, though it remains to be seen if the Nets can meet what will surely be an astronomic asking price.