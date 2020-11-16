    Anthony Davis Discusses Lakers' Reported Dennis Schroder Trade: 'Great Pickup'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2020

    Oklahoma City Thunder's Dennis Schroeder (17) drives against Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 112-107. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
    Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

    Anthony Davis is enthusiastic about Dennis Schroder reportedly joining the Los Angeles Lakers.  

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday the Lakers had acquired Schroder from the Oklahoma City Thunder for Danny Green and the No. 28 pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

    Davis called Schroder a "great pickup" on the Posted Up podcast with Chris Haynes.

    "I think it was a good pickup," the seven-time All-Star said. "Can easily win Sixth Man of the Year any given year. Played great alongside [Chris Paul] and [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander], and I think that he's tough, he shot the ball well this year, he can get in the paint, he can find guys, and he's very, very scrappy."

    The 27-year-old German should give L.A. scoring and playmaking to ease the burden on Davis and LeBron James. The New York Times' Marc Stein also reported the Lakers are executing the trade "under the strong belief that they will be losing Rajon Rondo in free agency."

    Schroder isn't officially a member of the team just yet, but it sounds like he shouldn't have much trouble fitting in.

