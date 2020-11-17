BS Meter on Latest NBA Draft and Trade Rumors

2 of 6

James Harden's message to the Rockets, delivered through ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, makes it pretty clear the Brooklyn Nets should be considered favorites to pry him from Houston. But the debate over his future isn't that simple.

Rebuilding would be the default mode for most teams in the Rockets' position. This is different. Bottoming out has finite appeal when they've flitted away so many of their draft selections. The Oklahoma City Thunder control Houston's first-rounders in 2021 (swap with top-four protection), 2024 (top-four protection), 2025 (swap with top-four protection) and 2026 (top-four protection).

Maybe that brief window in 2022 and 2023, when the Rockets own their picks, makes it easier to embrace a reset. Next year could sting, but the Thunder are starting over themselves. Houston might have a three-season span in which it can rebuild while subject to only the usual amount of pain.

Westbrook's own future looms over how the Rockets approach any Harden trade. It bodes well for the Nets if they keep him. Doing so consigns Houston to win-now mode, and Brooklyn's best package includes Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen—two of whom will require new deals for 2021-22—plus future firsts.

Other suitors will have more attractive proposals if the Rockets are more focused on the bigger picture. Getting Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers would help them straddle the immediate and long term. The New Orleans Pelicans have all their own picks, two additional first-rounders from the Los Angeles Lakers, three additional firsts from the Milwaukee Bucks, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Jaxson Hayes, Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, plus Brandon Ingram sign-and-trade scenarios.

Would the Golden State Warriors offer Andrew Wiggins, No. 2, next year's Minnesota Timberwolves pick (top-three protection), two more unprotected firsts and two swaps? Can the Timberwolves themselves build something around No. 1, D'Angelo Russell and other stuff? Should they? Might the Chicago Bulls consider going scorched earth and attaching No. 4, Coby White and Wendell Carter Jr. to a few more firsts, swaps and salary filler?

Some inside the New York Knicks franchise thought they were well positioned to land the next disgruntled superstar, per SNY's Ian Begley. How many additional firsts must they pair with RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, No. 8 and the Dallas Mavericks' selections in 2021 and 2023 (top-10 protection) to enter the fold?

Would the Denver Nuggets dare consider offering Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.? Might the Los Angeles Clippers consider fleshing out a Paul George package if Kawhi Leonard approves? Can the Miami Heat join the fray without giving up Bam Adebayo?

Which of these scenarios interest Houston? Would any of them? And most importantly, how much does Harden's exclusive desire to join the Nets impact his trade value outside of Brooklyn? Two years away from free agency, his preference certainly matters, but the NBA is nothing if not a league of curveballs.

Unexpected suitors will come out of the shadows, some of them prepared to mortgage everything. Harden's future is far from decided. All we know for (fairly) sure is it doesn't include Houston.

