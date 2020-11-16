3 Miami Football Games Rescheduled Following Positive COVID-19 Tests

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

The remainder of the Miami Hurricanes' 2020 schedule looks a bit different following Monday's announcement from the ACC.

The conference announced it rescheduled three of Miami's games because of positive COVID-19 tests within the program. The decision to do so also impacted the schedules for other teams in the conference.

Here is a look at the changes:

Wake Forest at Louisville moved from Dec. 5 to Nov. 28

Miami at Wake Forest moved from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5

Western Carolina at North Carolina moved from Dec. 11 to Dec. 5

Louisville at Boston College moved from Nov. 27 to Dec. 12

North Carolina at Miami moved from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12

Georgia Tech at Miami moved from Nov. 21 to Dec. 19 (only if Miami is not in the ACC Championship Game and if it will not impact who plays in that game)

"We are disappointed that we will not be able to play the next two weeks as scheduled but this decision was made in the best interests of the health and safety of all teams," athletic director Blake James said in a statement. "The health and safety of our student-athletes is always our top priority and we will continue to follow the conference’s protocols in order to safely and responsibly return to play."

Miami is No. 12 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll and still a darkhorse contender for the College Football Playoff at 7-1. Its last three wins against Virginia, North Carolina State and Virginia Tech came by a combined nine points, which, when coupled with a 25-point loss to Clemson, caused it to fall in the rankings.

The Hurricanes will need some help to reach the conference title game even with their impressive record.

Clemson has the head-to-head tiebreaker, and Notre Dame is undefeated at 8-0 overall and 7-0 in the conference. Miami does not play the Fighting Irish, meaning it doesn't have the opportunity to make up that ground in a head-to-head showdown.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As for the COVID-19 issues within the program, Andrea Adelson of ESPN noted 13 players were unavailable for Saturday's game against the Hokies for unidentified reasons.

However, head coach Manny Diaz said the game was "on the brink" of being postponed because of the number of COVID-19 cases and close contacts on the team.