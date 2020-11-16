Mets Rumors: Marcell Ozuna Drawing Interest from NY in 2020 Free Agency

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The New York Mets are reportedly interested in adding a right-handed slugger to their lineup for the 2021 season.

According to Ken Davidoff of the New York Post, the Mets are interested in free-agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna in part because he would add some balance to a lineup that is already heavily dependent on left-handed hitters.

Davidoff suggested that it may take some time for Ozuna to sign somewhere since it remains unknown whether there will be a designated hitter in the National League in 2021. He is capable of playing left or right field but spent most of the 2020 campaign at designated hitter for the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta signed him to a one-year deal, and he responded by slashing .338/.431/.636 with 18 home runs and 56 RBI.

His presence in the lineup is a major reason the Braves won the National League East and advanced to Game 7 of the National League Championship Series before losing to the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

As for New York's need for more power from the right side, Davidoff noted it had a .773 OPS against left-handed pitching and .824 OPS against right-handed pitching in 2020.

Ozuna finished with a sparkling 1.330 OPS against southpaws during the same span and drilled seven home runs in 45 at-bats. That type of presence to counter left-handers can swing series and make the Mets a much bigger postseason threat.

The two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger has also played for the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals and shows no signs of slowing down at the plate at 30 years old.

Expect the Mets to be one of multiple suitors this offseason.