Lakers Rumors: Avery Bradley to Be 'Courted' by Warriors, Bucks, More in FA

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley, who Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported is expected to decline his player option for 2020-21, will reportedly attract multiple suitors as a free agent this offseason.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the expectation is Bradley will be "courted" by "several contenders," including the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.

It should come as no surprise that multiple teams are interested in Bradley considering he is a veteran playmaker with playoff experience and the ability to impact the game in a number of ways.

He entered the league as a first-round draft pick in 2010 and spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Boston Celtics. Since then, he has played for the Detroit Pistons, Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and Lakers as a defensive stopper who can extend his offensive arsenal beyond the arc.

Bradley is a two-time All-Defensive selection and a career 36.4 percent shooter from three-point range, and he was an important secondary playmaker for the Lakers last season until he opted out of the seeding games and the playoffs in the bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort.

He averaged 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game while shooting his exact career mark from deep.

The University of Texas product is also just 29 years old and accustomed to a role as a secondary option in the offense. His game would fit in well with Golden State or Milwaukee since he could take advantage of the additional spacing created by playing alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson or Giannis Antetokounmpo.

He could also take some of the defensive pressure off Curry's shoulders with his ability to pick up ball-handlers and off guards and has 39 playoff games on his resume from his time with the Celtics.