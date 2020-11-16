Clippers Rumors: Kris Dunn Eyed by LA After Bulls Don't Issue Qualifying Offer

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly interested in guard Kris Dunn after K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports reported that the Chicago Bulls don't intend on extending him a qualifying offer.

Johnson added that the Bulls do intend to extend a qualifying offer to wing Denzel Valentine.

