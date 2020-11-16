    Clippers Rumors: Kris Dunn Eyed by LA After Bulls Don't Issue Qualifying Offer

    Timothy Rapp

    Chicago Bulls' Kris Dunn plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly interested in guard Kris Dunn after K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports reported that the Chicago Bulls don't intend on extending him a qualifying offer. 

    Johnson added that the Bulls do intend to extend a qualifying offer to wing Denzel Valentine. 

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

