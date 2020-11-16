Winners, Losers and Takeaways of Chris Paul Trade to Phoenix Suns

0 of 5

Kim Klement/Associated Press

It didn't take long after Monday morning's lifting of the NBA's trade moratorium for the first major domino of the offseason to fall: Chris Paul is headed to Phoenix.

The Suns swung a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the future Hall of Fame point guard on Monday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Phoenix is sending Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a 2022 first-round pick to OKC for Paul and Abdel Nader.

For the Thunder, who also reportedly agreed to trade guard Dennis Schroder to the Los Angeles Lakers for Danny Green and the No. 28 overall pick in Wednesday's draft, the Paul deal represents the latest and biggest step to the full teardown general manager Sam Presti has been telegraphing since last summer's trades of Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

For the Suns, the intent is the opposite: The franchise hasn't made the playoffs since the departure of Amar'e Stoudemire in 2010, and it fell just short of breaking that drought in the bubble despite an 8-0 record in the seeding games. Adding a talent and presence like Paul was the biggest swing the Suns could have taken toward making that jump.

There's a lot to unpack in the fallout from the deal, even with so many more moving parts still to come in what is already shaping up to be a chaotic abbreviated offseason.