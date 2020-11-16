    Ricky Rubio on Inclusion in Reported Chris Paul Trade to Suns: 'What a Business'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2020

    Phoenix Suns' Ricky Rubio (11) looks to pass as Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Veteran point guard Ricky Rubio was reportedly traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday along with Kelly Oubre, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a 2022 conditional first-round pick in exchange for Chris Paul and Abdel Nader, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

    It was a blockbuster start to the NBA offseason, and a deal that Rubio apparently didn't see coming at all:

    So the Suns now have a Big Three of Paul, Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton, a trio that on paper complements one another nicely. Having a facilitator of Paul's caliber should help Ayton get easier looks and will take a ton of playmaking pressure off Booker and allow him to do what he does best—score the rock. 

    As for the Thunder, they are transitioning fully into a rebuilding mode, having already agreed to a deal to send Dennis Schroder to the Los Angeles Lakers for a 2020 first-round pick and Danny Green. The Thunder will now build around young players like Oubre, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the enormous collection of draft picks they have in the coming years. 

    As for Rubio, well, the 30-year-old will likely start at point guard for the young Thunder and see plenty of playing time. But the trade was a surprise to many, Rubio obviously included. 

