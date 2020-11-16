Ricky Rubio on Inclusion in Reported Chris Paul Trade to Suns: 'What a Business'

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Veteran point guard Ricky Rubio was reportedly traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday along with Kelly Oubre, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a 2022 conditional first-round pick in exchange for Chris Paul and Abdel Nader, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

It was a blockbuster start to the NBA offseason, and a deal that Rubio apparently didn't see coming at all:

So the Suns now have a Big Three of Paul, Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton, a trio that on paper complements one another nicely. Having a facilitator of Paul's caliber should help Ayton get easier looks and will take a ton of playmaking pressure off Booker and allow him to do what he does best—score the rock.

As for the Thunder, they are transitioning fully into a rebuilding mode, having already agreed to a deal to send Dennis Schroder to the Los Angeles Lakers for a 2020 first-round pick and Danny Green. The Thunder will now build around young players like Oubre, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the enormous collection of draft picks they have in the coming years.



As for Rubio, well, the 30-year-old will likely start at point guard for the young Thunder and see plenty of playing time. But the trade was a surprise to many, Rubio obviously included.