NBA Rumors: Anthony Edwards Seen as 'Likely Selection' If T-Wolves Keep Top Pick

Uncertainty remains for Wednesday's NBA draft, but Georgia guard Anthony Edwards is now the "likely selection" for the Minnesota Timberwolves at No. 1 overall, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Despite the projection, the Timberwolves continue to hold trade talks, and the "pick remains in flux," per Givony.

James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball also remain possibilities for Minnesota, which held a virtual interview with Ball over the weekend.

The 2020 class features no clear No. 1 prospect similar to Zion Williamson last year, while the altered pre-draft process because of the COVID-19 pandemic has created even more uncertainty leading into Wednesday's event.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman listed Edwards as the No. 4 player in the class behind Ball, Killian Hayes and Onyeka Okongwu.

However, Edwards stands out with his athleticism and shot-creating ability, averaging 19.1 points per game as a freshman last season. The 6'5" player also has the physical tools to be an elite on-ball defender in the NBA.

It makes him a perfect fit for the Timberwolves, who already have a lead guard in D'Angelo Russell and a center in Karl-Anthony Towns.

Minnesota had one of the worst records in the NBA last year at 19-45, but the young core could have the team moving in the right direction in 2020-21 and beyond.