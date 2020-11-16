    NBA Rumors: Anthony Edwards Seen as 'Likely Selection' If T-Wolves Keep Top Pick

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2020

    Georgia's Anthony Edwards brings the ball down the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    Uncertainty remains for Wednesday's NBA draft, but Georgia guard Anthony Edwards is now the "likely selection" for the Minnesota Timberwolves at No. 1 overall, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

    Despite the projection, the Timberwolves continue to hold trade talks, and the "pick remains in flux," per Givony.

    James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball also remain possibilities for Minnesota, which held a virtual interview with Ball over the weekend.

    The 2020 class features no clear No. 1 prospect similar to Zion Williamson last year, while the altered pre-draft process because of the COVID-19 pandemic has created even more uncertainty leading into Wednesday's event.

    Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman listed Edwards as the No. 4 player in the class behind Ball, Killian Hayes and Onyeka Okongwu.

    However, Edwards stands out with his athleticism and shot-creating ability, averaging 19.1 points per game as a freshman last season. The 6'5" player also has the physical tools to be an elite on-ball defender in the NBA.

    It makes him a perfect fit for the Timberwolves, who already have a lead guard in D'Angelo Russell and a center in Karl-Anthony Towns.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Minnesota had one of the worst records in the NBA last year at 19-45, but the young core could have the team moving in the right direction in 2020-21 and beyond.

    Related

      Wolves Positional Offseason Preview: Forwards

      Wolves Positional Offseason Preview: Forwards
      Minnesota Timberwolves logo
      Minnesota Timberwolves

      Wolves Positional Offseason Preview: Forwards

      Awolfamongwolves
      via Awolfamongwolves

      Okogie Is Part of the Solution, Not Part of the Problem

      Okogie Is Part of the Solution, Not Part of the Problem
      Minnesota Timberwolves logo
      Minnesota Timberwolves

      Okogie Is Part of the Solution, Not Part of the Problem

      Canis Hoopus
      via Canis Hoopus

      Trade Talks Still ‘heavily in Play’ for No. 1 Pick

      Trade Talks Still ‘heavily in Play’ for No. 1 Pick
      Minnesota Timberwolves logo
      Minnesota Timberwolves

      Trade Talks Still ‘heavily in Play’ for No. 1 Pick

      Grant Afseth
      via NBA Analysis Network

      Report: Edwards Seen as 'Likely Selection' If Wolves Keep Top Pick

      Report: Edwards Seen as 'Likely Selection' If Wolves Keep Top Pick
      Minnesota Timberwolves logo
      Minnesota Timberwolves

      Report: Edwards Seen as 'Likely Selection' If Wolves Keep Top Pick

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report