College Football Picks Week 12: Odds, Predictions, Schedule, Rankings for Top 25

Sam Craft/Associated Press

The Lane Kiffin era at Ole Miss hasn’t exactly gotten off to a rousing start with the Rebels sitting at 3-4. But to be fair, not much was expected from a team playing under a first-year coach in a pandemic-shortened offseason. If there’s something the Rebels have lived up to, it’s the expectations surrounding a high-powered, high-scoring offense. They’ve scored at least 21 points in every game and have exceeded 40 points on four separate occasions, including a 63-48 loss to Alabama in Week 3.

None of their four losses have come by more than 16 points, and while Texas A&M comes in at 5-1, the Aggies have won just one game by more than two touchdowns this year. The Rebels are 3-2 against the spread this season, and this one—as the famous Lee Corso says—will be closer than the experts predict.





