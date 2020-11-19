    Report: Teddy Bridgewater Likely out for Panthers vs. Lions with Knee Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2020

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) walks off the field after being injured on a sack against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
    Brian Blanco/Associated Press

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is unlikely to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions due to an MCL sprain, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

    The Panthers listed Bridgewater as limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

    The 28-year-old has had a solid first season as the Panthers starting quarterback, registering 2,552 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions and leading the team to a 3-7 record. But he did suffer a setback in Week 10, leaving a 46-23 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a knee injury and not returning. 

    It certainly wasn't as serious as the devastating knee injury the Louisville product suffered in 2016 with the Minnesota Vikings that threatened his career and kept him out of action for the entirety of that season and all but one brief appearance in 2017. 

    Bridgewater then spent two seasons as backup to Drew Brees in New Orleans and impressed in relief duty for the veteran last season, throwing for 1,384 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions in nine appearances (five starts). 

    That earned him a three-year, $63 million contract with the Panthers this offseason, when he took over the quarterback position in the Matt Rhule era following the departure of Cam Newton

    While the Panthers aren't a playoff contender this season, Bridgewater has looked the part of a worthwhile investment at quarterback, but injury concerns remain something for the team to monitor going forward. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Assuming Bridgewater is out, one of P.J Walker or Will Grier will have to step into the starting position. 

    Related

      Darius Leonard Feels Slighted

      Colts LB feels ‘extra motivation’ to play Aaron Rodgers after QB called Fred Warner the NFL’s best LB

      Darius Leonard Feels Slighted
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Darius Leonard Feels Slighted

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Rhule on Bridgewater: "If He Can Play, He's Going to Play."

      Rhule on Bridgewater: "If He Can Play, He's Going to Play."
      Carolina Panthers logo
      Carolina Panthers

      Rhule on Bridgewater: "If He Can Play, He's Going to Play."

      SI.com
      via SI.com

      Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/19

      Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/19
      Carolina Panthers logo
      Carolina Panthers

      Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/19

      SI.com
      via SI.com

      One Day Contract: Week 11 With Phil Orban

      One Day Contract: Week 11 With Phil Orban
      Carolina Panthers logo
      Carolina Panthers

      One Day Contract: Week 11 With Phil Orban

      Posts by Josh Klein
      via The Riot Report