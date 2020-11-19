Report: Teddy Bridgewater Likely out for Panthers vs. Lions with Knee Injury

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is unlikely to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions due to an MCL sprain, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The Panthers listed Bridgewater as limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

The 28-year-old has had a solid first season as the Panthers starting quarterback, registering 2,552 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions and leading the team to a 3-7 record. But he did suffer a setback in Week 10, leaving a 46-23 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a knee injury and not returning.

It certainly wasn't as serious as the devastating knee injury the Louisville product suffered in 2016 with the Minnesota Vikings that threatened his career and kept him out of action for the entirety of that season and all but one brief appearance in 2017.

Bridgewater then spent two seasons as backup to Drew Brees in New Orleans and impressed in relief duty for the veteran last season, throwing for 1,384 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions in nine appearances (five starts).

That earned him a three-year, $63 million contract with the Panthers this offseason, when he took over the quarterback position in the Matt Rhule era following the departure of Cam Newton.

While the Panthers aren't a playoff contender this season, Bridgewater has looked the part of a worthwhile investment at quarterback, but injury concerns remain something for the team to monitor going forward.

Assuming Bridgewater is out, one of P.J Walker or Will Grier will have to step into the starting position.