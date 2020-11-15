Report: Potential James Harden Trade Not Supported by Every Nets Player

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

On Sunday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Ramona Shelburne and Zach Lowe reported that James Harden had the Brooklyn Nets atop his wish list should the Houston Rockets trade him.

The possibility of Harden pairing with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would send shivers down the spines of NBA defenses. But SNY's Ian Begley reported later Sunday that "not all players contacted about a potential Harden-to-Brooklyn deal were in favor of it, sources said."

