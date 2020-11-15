    Report: Potential James Harden Trade Not Supported by Every Nets Player

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2020

    Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) argues a call during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    On Sunday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Ramona Shelburne and Zach Lowe reported that James Harden had the Brooklyn Nets atop his wish list should the Houston Rockets trade him.

    The possibility of Harden pairing with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would send shivers down the spines of NBA defenses. But SNY's Ian Begley reported later Sunday that "not all players contacted about a potential Harden-to-Brooklyn deal were in favor of it, sources said."

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

