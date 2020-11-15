Arizona State vs. Colorado Canceled Following Sun Devils' COVID-19 Outbreak

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

Arizona State and the Pac-12 have canceled the program's second straight game due to the Sun Devils' COVID-19 outbreak.

The Pac-12 announced Sunday that ASU won't have the minimum number of healthy scholarship players to face off against Colorado on Saturday:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.