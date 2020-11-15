    Arizona State vs. Colorado Canceled Following Sun Devils' COVID-19 Outbreak

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2020

    Sun Devils logo at midfield during second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
    Ralph Freso/Associated Press

    Arizona State and the Pac-12 have canceled the program's second straight game due to the Sun Devils' COVID-19 outbreak.

    The Pac-12 announced Sunday that ASU won't have the minimum number of healthy scholarship players to face off against Colorado on Saturday:

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

