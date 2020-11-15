Bowl Predictions 2020: Projecting CFP Playoff Field After Week 11 Games

0 of 3

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

In a week that featured just one of the top four teams playing because of COVID-19 issues, about the only significant intrigue in college football came from Blacksburg, Virginia.

There, a shorthanded No. 9 Miami team nearly had to call for a postponement because they were missing 13 players. Instead, the Hurricanes leaned on do-it-all quarterback D'Eriq King and squeaked out a 25-24 win to keep their New Year's Six Bowl hopes alive.

But otherwise, everything went according to plan for teams on the edge of the College Football Playoff picture and fighting for a NY6 spot.