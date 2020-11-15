Bowl Predictions 2020: Projecting CFP Playoff Field After Week 11 Games

Bowl Predictions 2020: Projecting CFP Playoff Field After Week 11 GamesNovember 15, 2020
In a week that featured just one of the top four teams playing because of COVID-19 issues, about the only significant intrigue in college football came from Blacksburg, Virginia.
There, a shorthanded No. 9 Miami team nearly had to call for a postponement because they were missing 13 players. Instead, the Hurricanes leaned on do-it-all quarterback D'Eriq King and squeaked out a 25-24 win to keep their New Year's Six Bowl hopes alive.
But otherwise, everything went according to plan for teams on the edge of the College Football Playoff picture and fighting for a NY6 spot.
New Year's Six Bowls
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin
Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M
One thing seems certain: There won't be a Pac-12 team in the College Football Playoff—again. The Ducks, who were considered the only legitimate contender in the league, didn't show particularly well in their win over Washington State. The good news is that they won't face another Top 25 team until a likely showdown with USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The bad news: That schedule provides no opportunities for the Oregon to prove it belongs in the playoff conversation.
In Ann Arbor, No. 13 Wisconsin finally got back on the field after COVID-19-related postponements, and the Badgers might have just put the death knell in Jim Harbaugh's coaching career at Michigan in the process. In Week 12, they will face an increasingly impressive Northwestern team, but otherwise, No. 10 Indiana is the only remaining team that could give them a run for their money. If they survive that, a date with Ohio State and a berth in the CFP will likely be on the line in the Big Ten Championship.
New Year's Six Bowls
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Miami
Capital One Orange Bowl: Florida vs. BYU
Cincinnati, meanwhile, continued its demolition of the American Athletic Conference by crushing East Carolina 55-17 on Friday night. There still doesn't seem to be much of a path to the College Football Playoff for the Bearcats, barring multiple teams ahead of them losing at least once, if not twice. They have, however, almost certainly locked up the Group of Five's automatic bid into the New Year's Six.
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask continued his Heisman-worthy tear against Arkansas with five first-half touchdowns, and the No. 5 Gators made easy work of the Razorbacks on both the offensive and defensive ends. And the scary thing? Trask was missing Kyle Pitts, his favorite target and one of the best receivers in the entire country, and still shredded Arkansas' defense.
The likely showdown between the Gators and No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game is shaping up to be a good one, and it's probably the only way Dan Mullen's squad can get into the playoff.
College Football Playoff
Allstate Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Notre Dame
Rose Bowl Game: Clemson vs. Ohio State
Very little—if anything—changed for college football's top four teams in Week 11. Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State were all idle, and Notre Dame won convincingly over Boston College.
It's unlikely any of the four are seriously challenged the rest of the way, though Indiana's rush offense could present an interesting challenge for Ohio State's defense. Ultimately, though, this race likely will only clear up during conference championship week, when Notre Dame and Clemson presumably meet in the ACC title game, Ohio State likely faces Wisconsin and Alabama theoretically throws down with Florida.
