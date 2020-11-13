Knicks Rumors: RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson Price to Trade into Top 3 Picks

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

As much as the New York Knicks would like to move up into the top three of the NBA draft, the asking price may be too high for the franchise's liking.

According to NBA insider Chad Ford, in order to secure a shot at LaMelo Ball, New York would need to part with center Mitchell Robinson or guard RJ Barrett, as well as the No. 8 overall pick, to even have a conversation with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors or Charlotte Hornets—who own the top three picks, respectively.

Each of those clubs have previously signaled a willingness to move down the draft board, but the high price of doing so has kept any deals from coming to fruition.

During an interview with MSG Network's Mike Breen in June, first-year Knicks president Leon Rose called Robinson and Barrett "two young core pieces," which could make their inclusion in any sort of pick swap tough to pull off.

The Knicks are not in a position where the club absolutely must trade up. As Rose begins his tenure, and head coach Tom Thibodeau prepares to take over on the sidelines, New York could wait to see how the young stars develop over the course of the season before making a decision on their futures with the franchise.

However SNY's Ian Begley reported an asking price of Robinson, the No. 8 pick and an unprotected future first-rounder could be enough to sway Minnesota into moving the No. 1 overall pick. If the Knicks feel their future plans rest on drafting one of LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards or James Wiseman—the three presumptive top picks—that could be worth it.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The addition of an elite point guard has long been a need for New York, though there's little to suggest the Knicks wouldn't be able to add a primary ball-handler later in the draft with Killian Hayes, Tyrese Haliburton, Tyrell Terry, Kira Lewis Jr., Cole Anthony, Malachi Flynn, R.J. Hampton, Cassius Winston and Payton Pritchard all considered first-round talents by B/R's Jonathan Wasserman.

With the Knicks in possession of the No. 8 and No. 27 picks, this simply comes down to how much Rose believes the key to the rebuild rests on a top-three selection.

That much will become clear one way or the other when the 2020 NBA draft kicks off Wednesday night on ESPN.