    Giants' Golden Tate Says His Actions That Led to Benching Were 'Unacceptable'

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2020

    New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate (15) warms-up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
    Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

    New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate apologized Friday for the actions that prompted head coach Joe Judge to hold him out of last week's game against the Washington Football Team.

    According to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, Tate said: "I was definitely disappointed, but there's consequences for your actions. My actions were unacceptable and I apologize to the team, the coaches, the GM, the offense. I'm excited to move forward."

    After each of his two catches during a Week 8 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tate yelled, "Throw me the ball!"

    Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Judge said he would handle the situation "internally," and he ultimately decided to deactivate Tate for last week's game.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Pack Legend Paul Hornung Dies

      Hall of Famer and four-time NFL champion dies at age 84

      Pack Legend Paul Hornung Dies
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pack Legend Paul Hornung Dies

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      The Case for the NFL's Top 5 MVP Candidates 🏆

      We made the argument for each of these five QBs to win the 2020 award

      The Case for the NFL's Top 5 MVP Candidates 🏆
      NFL logo
      NFL

      The Case for the NFL's Top 5 MVP Candidates 🏆

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      We Want to Hear from You 👂

      Fill out this survey and you could win $500 📲

      We Want to Hear from You 👂
      NFL logo
      NFL

      We Want to Hear from You 👂

      Qualtrics
      via Qualtrics

      Buying or Selling Wild-Card Teams 💸

      Could any of these squads be Super Bowl Contenders?

      Buying or Selling Wild-Card Teams 💸
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Buying or Selling Wild-Card Teams 💸

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report