Giants' Golden Tate Says His Actions That Led to Benching Were 'Unacceptable'

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate apologized Friday for the actions that prompted head coach Joe Judge to hold him out of last week's game against the Washington Football Team.

According to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, Tate said: "I was definitely disappointed, but there's consequences for your actions. My actions were unacceptable and I apologize to the team, the coaches, the GM, the offense. I'm excited to move forward."

After each of his two catches during a Week 8 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tate yelled, "Throw me the ball!"

Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Judge said he would handle the situation "internally," and he ultimately decided to deactivate Tate for last week's game.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.