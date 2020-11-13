Pac-12 Apologizes for Errors in Stanford Football Player's COVID-19 Test

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Pac-12 apologized Friday for errors that resulted in a false positive test for a Stanford football player prior to last week's game against Oregon.

The conference noted that the student-athlete tested positive before the Oregon game. As a result, he and other players who were deemed close contacts were unable to play.

The player underwent daily PCR diagnostic testing afterward, and those tests determined he did not have COVID-19, so he has been cleared to resume practicing and playing.

