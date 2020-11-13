    Pac-12 Apologizes for Errors in Stanford Football Player's COVID-19 Test

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2020

    Achievement decals are shown on a Stanford football helmet during a game between Washington and Stanford, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2012, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

    The Pac-12 apologized Friday for errors that resulted in a false positive test for a Stanford football player prior to last week's game against Oregon.

    The conference noted that the student-athlete tested positive before the Oregon game. As a result, he and other players who were deemed close contacts were unable to play.

    The player underwent daily PCR diagnostic testing afterward, and those tests determined he did not have COVID-19, so he has been cleared to resume practicing and playing.

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

