    Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Interest in Rockets Star Low Because of Contract

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2020

    Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives to the basket during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in New York, Monday, March 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    Unfortunately for Russell Westbrook, he needs at least two willing partners to facilitate any trade away from the Houston Rockets.

    The Athletic's Kelly Iko, Sam Amick, and Shams Charania reported Westbrook "wants out of Houston." However, finding a team willing to take on the $132.6 million he's owed might prove difficult.

    Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported the nine-time All-Star has a lukewarm trade market right now due to his contract.

    "I've got bad news for him on both of those fronts," Windhorst said on SportsCenter (h/t RealGM). "New coach Stephen Silas has said he does not intend to change the offense very much. I've surveyed a significant part of the league today and I don't think there's a lot of interest in Russell Westbrook trades out there. Not because they don't think he's not much of a player, but because of his contract."

                  

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Ranking the Best Undrafted Free Agents 📊

      The top NBA names since 2000 that never heard their name called

      Ranking the Best Undrafted Free Agents 📊
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Ranking the Best Undrafted Free Agents 📊

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      We Want to Hear from You 👂

      Take some time to fill out this survey and you could win $500 📲

      We Want to Hear from You 👂
      NBA logo
      NBA

      We Want to Hear from You 👂

      Qualtrics
      via Qualtrics

      Trades to Get the Lakers a 3rd Star 🤩

      How LeBron James and Anthony Davis can complete their trio

      Trades to Get the Lakers a 3rd Star 🤩
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Trades to Get the Lakers a 3rd Star 🤩

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Any Future All-Stars in This Draft Class? ⭐

      We pinpointed the favorite of 2020 class to make an All-Star team, plus other good bets

      Any Future All-Stars in This Draft Class? ⭐
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Any Future All-Stars in This Draft Class? ⭐

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report