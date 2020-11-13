Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Interest in Rockets Star Low Because of Contract

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Unfortunately for Russell Westbrook, he needs at least two willing partners to facilitate any trade away from the Houston Rockets.

The Athletic's Kelly Iko, Sam Amick, and Shams Charania reported Westbrook "wants out of Houston." However, finding a team willing to take on the $132.6 million he's owed might prove difficult.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported the nine-time All-Star has a lukewarm trade market right now due to his contract.

"I've got bad news for him on both of those fronts," Windhorst said on SportsCenter (h/t RealGM). "New coach Stephen Silas has said he does not intend to change the offense very much. I've surveyed a significant part of the league today and I don't think there's a lot of interest in Russell Westbrook trades out there. Not because they don't think he's not much of a player, but because of his contract."

