    James Harden Wishes Russell Westbrook Happy Birthday on IG amid Trade Rumors

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 13, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Houston Rockets guards Russell Westbrook (0) and James Harden, behind, laugh after a score against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    Michael Wyke/Associated Press

    Russell Westbrook may not want to play for the Houston Rockets anymore, but that doesn't seem to have negatively impacted his friendship with James Harden

    Harden took to Instagram to wish his teammate a happy birthday:

    Westbrook turned 32 on Thursday, but the former NBA MVP gave the Rockets a surprise present earlier this week. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Westbrook "wants out of Houston."

    The Rockets acquired Westbrook from the Oklahoma City Thunder in July 2019. He fared well in his new home, averaging 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game to help Houston secure the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. 

    Things didn't work out in the postseason, as the Rockets were eliminated in the second round by the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook scored 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting in the decisive Game 5 that Houston lost 119-96.  

