Raptors Have Discussed Playing Games in Tampa amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors have had "preliminary conversations" about potentially playing their 2020-21 home games in Tampa, Florida, because of travel restrictions between the Canada/United States border amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tampa Bay Sports Commission executive director Rob Higgins said Thursday that the two sides have discussed the city as an alternate option if playing in Toronto proves unfeasible.

The Toronto Blue Jays were forced to play their 2020 season in Buffalo because of the pandemic. Travel between the neighboring countries has been restricted for months. The Raptors and the NBA would need a special exception in order for players to travel in and out of Canada for games.

Tampa is one of several alternate sites that have been discussed. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported the franchise was attempting to avoid playing in the Newark, New Jersey. Sharing Brooklyn's Barclays Center, or short-term stays in Seattle or Kansas City have also been discussed.

The Raptors play in the Atlantic Division, so Newark or Brooklyn are the sites that make the most sense from a travel standpoint.

The NBA is expected to heavily reduce travel in the shortened 72-game season.