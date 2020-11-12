NBA Free Agency 2020: Latest Rumors on Christian Wood, Derrick Favors, More

NBA Free Agency 2020: Latest Rumors on Christian Wood, Derrick Favors, MoreNovember 12, 2020
This year's NBA free-agent market may not be overflowing with star power, but there are plenty of players who are going to draw interest around the league. There are potential breakout candidates and more talented veterans who could make impacts next season and beyond.
As the start of the free-agency period gets closer, there continues to be speculation about where these players are heading and the potential moves teams are looking to make. Negotiations can begin between players and teams Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. ET, so there's not long until we find out which rumors have more substance to them than others.
Here's some of the latest buzz regarding potential free-agent moves from around the NBA.
Wood Drawing Interest from Around the League
In his fourth NBA season, Christian Wood emerged as a breakout talent. He averaged career highs in points (13.1) and rebounds (6.3) in 62 games in his first year with the Detroit Pistons. And he put up those numbers at the right time, as the 25-year-old power forward is hitting the free-agent market.
There are going to be numerous teams looking to sign him. According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, Wood is drawing interest from "both young teams pushing for a playoff appearance and veteran teams with championship hopes." It's unclear who it is, but O'Connor also heard several teams had interest in Wood during the 2019-20 season.
"Before the trade deadline, league sources said that the Celtics and Rockets inquired about dealing for Wood," O'Connor wrote. "No agreement was reached, but it's worth noting those discussions as an indicator of a potential free-agent pursuit."
The Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets were both playoff teams this past season, and Wood would be a valuable addition who could give either team a boost for 2020-21. However, it also wouldn't be surprising to see Detroit try to bring him back as it looks to build a roster to help it return to contention. Wood could be part of its core for years to come.
Favors Open to Return to New Orleans?
After nine seasons with the Utah Jazz, Derrick Favors was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans last offseason. In his first year with the team, he was a solid contributor, averaging 9.0 points and a career-high 9.8 rebounds in 51 games (49 starts).
Things are going to change in New Orleans in 2020-21, though, as Stan Van Gundy was hired to be its new head coach in October. The Pelicans now have decisions to make, including whether they want to try to re-sign Favors. However, does the 29-year-old big man have interest in a return?
According to Christian Clark of NOLA.com, Favors "would be receptive" to returning to play for New Orleans under Van Gundy. So it appears it could come down to the Pelicans' willingness for a reunion.
Favors likely will draw interest from other teams too, as he's a 10-year NBA veteran who is still a strong presence in the post. The Pelicans have a lot of young players they are building around, so having such a veteran in the rotation could benefit both sides.
Ibaka Being Recruited to Brooklyn?
An 11-year NBA veteran who has played for three NBA teams in his career, Serge Ibaka has had plenty of teammates over the past decade. And it appears that one of them would like to play alongside him again in the near future.
Mike Mazzeo of Forbes recently reported that Kevin Durant has been "recruiting" Ibaka to join the Brooklyn Nets this offseason. Ibaka is an unrestricted free agent after spending the past four seasons with the Toronto Raptors, with whom he won the NBA title in 2019.
It's possible that Ibaka will be enticed to play with Durant in Brooklyn, though, where he would join a roster that also includes star point guard Kyrie Irving. Plus, Ibaka and Durant played together for the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2009 to 2016.
Ibaka, 31, continues to perform at a high level. He averaged a career-high 15.4 points and 8.2 rebounds in 55 games (27 starts) for Toronto last season. And while he's not blocking as many shots as he did earlier in his career, he's a strong veteran who could play quality minutes for Brooklyn or any other team that may have interest in him this offseason.