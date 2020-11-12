NBA Free Agency 2020: Latest Rumors on Christian Wood, Derrick Favors, More

0 of 3

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

This year's NBA free-agent market may not be overflowing with star power, but there are plenty of players who are going to draw interest around the league. There are potential breakout candidates and more talented veterans who could make impacts next season and beyond.

As the start of the free-agency period gets closer, there continues to be speculation about where these players are heading and the potential moves teams are looking to make. Negotiations can begin between players and teams Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. ET, so there's not long until we find out which rumors have more substance to them than others.

Here's some of the latest buzz regarding potential free-agent moves from around the NBA.