Report: James Harden Remains Committed to Rockets Amid Westbrook Trade Rumors

At least one of the Houston Rockets' two stars is planning to stick around for the time being.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Russell Westbrook is looking to leave, but Charania and The Athletic's Kelly Iko followed up to report James Harden is "committed" to the Rockets and "locked in" for the 2020-21 NBA season.

