    Report: James Harden Remains Committed to Rockets Amid Westbrook Trade Rumors

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2020

    Houston Rockets' James Harden leaves the court following his team's loss during overtime against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)
    Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

    At least one of the Houston Rockets' two stars is planning to stick around for the time being.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Russell Westbrook is looking to leave, but Charania and The Athletic's Kelly Iko followed up to report James Harden is "committed" to the Rockets and "locked in" for the 2020-21 NBA season.

                   

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Russ Wants Out of Houston 🚨

      Russell Westbrook 'wants out' after one season with Rockets (Shams)

      Russ Wants Out of Houston 🚨
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Russ Wants Out of Houston 🚨

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Trade Ideas for Chris Paul 📍

      We pick CP3's four best landing spots with his trade market heating up

      Trade Ideas for Chris Paul 📍
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Trade Ideas for Chris Paul 📍

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Tim Duncan to Stop Coaching

      Spurs legend is 'stepping away' from his full-time coaching job after one season (Stein)

      Report: Tim Duncan to Stop Coaching
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Tim Duncan to Stop Coaching

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Perkins: Harden, Russ Are 'Not Happy' with Rockets

      Perkins: Harden, Russ Are 'Not Happy' with Rockets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Perkins: Harden, Russ Are 'Not Happy' with Rockets

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report