Kenyon Martin Jr.'s Scouting Report; Rockets' Updated Roster After NBA Draft

Kenyon Martin Jr., who is the son of former NBA power forward Kenyon Martin, will play for the Houston Rockets after they took the IMG Academy star 52nd overall in the 2020 NBA draft.

Rockets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Russell Westbrook, PG: $41.4M (2023)

James Harden, SG: $42.8M (2023)

Eric Gordon, SG: $18.9M (2024)

P.J. Tucker, SF: $8M (2021)

Danuel House, SF: $3.7M (2022)

Ben McLemore, SG: $2.2M (2021)

Chris Clemons, PG: $1M (2021)

Free Agents

Thabo Sefolosha, SF: UFA

Tyson Chandler, C: UFA

Austin Rivers, SG: Player option

David Nwaba, SG: Team option

Bruno Caboclo, SF: UFA

DeMarre Carroll, SF: UFA

Jeff Green, SF: UFA

Michael Frazier, SG: RFA

William Howard, SF: RFA

Luc Richard Mbah a Moute, PF: UFA

The 6'7", 215-pound Martin did a post-graduate year at IMG Academy after finishing his senior year of high school at Sierra Canyon School in California. The 19-year-old was therefore eligible for the draft.