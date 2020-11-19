Kenyon Martin Jr.'s Scouting Report; Rockets' Updated Roster After NBA Draft

Kenyon Martin Jr.'s Scouting Report; Rockets' Updated Roster After NBA DraftNovember 19, 2020
Kenyon Martin Jr., who is the son of former NBA power forward Kenyon Martin, will play for the Houston Rockets after they took the IMG Academy star 52nd overall in the 2020 NBA draft.
Rockets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)
Russell Westbrook, PG: $41.4M (2023)
James Harden, SG: $42.8M (2023)
Eric Gordon, SG: $18.9M (2024)
P.J. Tucker, SF: $8M (2021)
Danuel House, SF: $3.7M (2022)
Ben McLemore, SG: $2.2M (2021)
Chris Clemons, PG: $1M (2021)
Thabo Sefolosha, SF: UFA
Tyson Chandler, C: UFA
Austin Rivers, SG: Player option
David Nwaba, SG: Team option
Bruno Caboclo, SF: UFA
DeMarre Carroll, SF: UFA
Jeff Green, SF: UFA
Michael Frazier, SG: RFA
William Howard, SF: RFA
Luc Richard Mbah a Moute, PF: UFA
The 6'7", 215-pound Martin did a post-graduate year at IMG Academy after finishing his senior year of high school at Sierra Canyon School in California. The 19-year-old was therefore eligible for the draft.
