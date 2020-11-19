    Kenyon Martin Jr.'s Scouting Report; Rockets' Updated Roster After NBA Draft

    Kenyon Martin Jr., who is the son of former NBA power forward Kenyon Martin, will play for the Houston Rockets after they took the IMG Academy star 52nd overall in the 2020 NBA draft. 

                    

    Rockets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Russell Westbrook, PG: $41.4M (2023)

    James Harden, SG: $42.8M (2023)

    Eric Gordon, SG: $18.9M (2024)

    P.J. Tucker, SF: $8M (2021)

    Danuel House, SF: $3.7M (2022)

    Ben McLemore, SG: $2.2M (2021)

    Chris Clemons, PG: $1M (2021)

         

    Free Agents

    Thabo Sefolosha, SF: UFA

    Tyson Chandler, C: UFA

    Austin Rivers, SG: Player option

    David Nwaba, SG: Team option

    Bruno Caboclo, SF: UFA

    DeMarre Carroll, SF: UFA

    Jeff Green, SF: UFA

    Michael Frazier, SG: RFA

    William Howard, SF: RFA

    Luc Richard Mbah a Moute, PF: UFA

                 

    The 6'7", 215-pound Martin did a post-graduate year at IMG Academy after finishing his senior year of high school at Sierra Canyon School in California. The 19-year-old was therefore eligible for the draft.

