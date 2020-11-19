    Grant Riller's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Hornets Roster

    Charleston guard Grant Riller (1) goes up for a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    College of Charleston guard Grant Riller, who posted 18.7 points per game during his four-year career with the Cougars, is headed to Charlotte after the Hornets chose him 56th overall in the 2020 NBA draft on Wednesday.

                    

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Grant Riller

    Position: PG

    Height: 6'3"

    Weight: 190 lbs

    Pro Comparison: Derrick White

    Scouting Report: Grant Riller is the most efficient volume-scoring guard in the class, coming off consecutive seasons averaging 21.9 points on more than 60 percent true shooting. He's more of an undersized scorer than point guard, but a few inches in height shouldn't keep him from continuing to carve up defenses with his advanced shot creation and shot-making.

            

    Here is a look at the Hornets roster following this move:

    Hornets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Nicolas Batum, SF: $27.1M (2021)

    PJ Washington, PF: $3.9M (2023)

    Jalen McDaniels, PG: $1.5M (2023)

    Terry Rozier, PG: $18.9M (2022)

    Miles Bridges, SF: $3.6M (2022)

    Cody Martin, SF: $1.5M (2022)

    Caleb Martin, SF: $1.4M (2022)

    Cody Zeller, C: $14M (2021)

    Malik Monk, SG: $3.9M (2021)

    Devonte' Graham, PG: $1.4M (2021)

    LaMelo Ball, PG: Rookie scale contract (2024)

    Vernon Carey Jr., C: Rookie scale contract (2024)

    Nick Richards, C: Rookie scale contract (2024)

    Grant Riller, PG: Rookie scale contract (2024)

          

    Free Agents

    Bismack Biyombo, C: UFA

    Willy Hernangomez, C: UFA

    Dwayne Bacon, SF: RFA

    Kobi Simmons, PG: RFA

    Ray Spalding, PF: RFA

            

    Charlotte has a crowded backcourt at this point with Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball, but there figures to be a spot for Riller off the bench as a scorer who can provide a spark for stretches.

    He is also someone who can create shots for Vernon Carey Jr. as this new group of players develops together for the Hornets.

