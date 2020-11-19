Grant Riller's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Hornets Roster

Grant Riller's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Hornets RosterNovember 19, 2020
College of Charleston guard Grant Riller, who posted 18.7 points per game during his four-year career with the Cougars, is headed to Charlotte after the Hornets chose him 56th overall in the 2020 NBA draft on Wednesday.
Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report
Player: Grant Riller
Position: PG
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 190 lbs
Pro Comparison: Derrick White
Scouting Report: Grant Riller is the most efficient volume-scoring guard in the class, coming off consecutive seasons averaging 21.9 points on more than 60 percent true shooting. He's more of an undersized scorer than point guard, but a few inches in height shouldn't keep him from continuing to carve up defenses with his advanced shot creation and shot-making.
Here is a look at the Hornets roster following this move:
Hornets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)
Nicolas Batum, SF: $27.1M (2021)
PJ Washington, PF: $3.9M (2023)
Jalen McDaniels, PG: $1.5M (2023)
Terry Rozier, PG: $18.9M (2022)
Miles Bridges, SF: $3.6M (2022)
Cody Martin, SF: $1.5M (2022)
Caleb Martin, SF: $1.4M (2022)
Cody Zeller, C: $14M (2021)
Malik Monk, SG: $3.9M (2021)
Devonte' Graham, PG: $1.4M (2021)
LaMelo Ball, PG: Rookie scale contract (2024)
Vernon Carey Jr., C: Rookie scale contract (2024)
Nick Richards, C: Rookie scale contract (2024)
Grant Riller, PG: Rookie scale contract (2024)
Bismack Biyombo, C: UFA
Willy Hernangomez, C: UFA
Dwayne Bacon, SF: RFA
Kobi Simmons, PG: RFA
Ray Spalding, PF: RFA
Charlotte has a crowded backcourt at this point with Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball, but there figures to be a spot for Riller off the bench as a scorer who can provide a spark for stretches.
He is also someone who can create shots for Vernon Carey Jr. as this new group of players develops together for the Hornets.
