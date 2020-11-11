Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The designation was created this year for players who test positive for COVID-19 or those who were in close contact with someone carrying the virus.

Hardman has 25 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns through nine games. The 2019 second-round pick was a Pro Bowler last season when he produced 26 catches, 538 yards and six touchdowns.

The Chiefs have a bye this week and will return to the field Nov. 22 at the Las Vegas Raiders. Because of that break, Hardman could be activated without missing any time.

As the United States experiences another spike in COVID-19 cases, the NFL and college football have made adjustments.

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles have entered the NFL's intensive COVID-19 protocols, while the Pittsburgh Steelers placed five players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The SEC postponed four games set for this weekend, and Maryland paused team activities and canceled Saturday's game against Ohio State.