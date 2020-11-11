    SEC's Greg Sankey 'Shaken but Not Deterred' by Postponements amid COVID-19

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2020

    FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey announces that fans will not be allowed in the arena to watch NCAA college basketball games in the SEC tournament in Nashville, Tenn. After the Power Five conference commissioners met Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, to discuss mounting concern about whether a college football season can be played in a pandemic, players took to social media to urge leaders to let them play. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    Amid several COVID-19 outbreaks at SEC schools that led to the postponement of four games on this week's football schedule, conference commissioner Greg Sankey says he remains confident about concluding the season. 

    "I'm certainly shaken but not deterred," Sankey told reporters.

    The SEC postponed four games originally slated for Saturday (Alabama-LSU, Auburn-Mississippi State, Texas A&M-Tennessee and Georgia-Missouri), each of which included a Top 25 team. The conference will have only three games this weekend (Vanderbilt-Kentucky, Arkansas-Florida and South Carolina-Ole Miss).

    Sankey did acknowledge that there is a possibility the College Football Playoff may need to be postponed in order for teams to complete their conference schedules. The CFP is currently slated to begin Jan. 1. 

    "We're all going to have to be flexible," Sankey said. "So I'm not going to hypothesize about change, but I'm not inattentive to the potential that change may need to occur."

    College football has been overrun with positive COVID-19 cases since its season began, with numerous games being postponed or being canceled outright. Because of the sheer breadth of people involved in the sport, the risk of widespread cancellations always existed.

    CFP executive director Bill Hancock told ESPN that the selection committee always expected postponements and cancellations because of the coronavirus. However, it's unlikely the committee expected this many. With COVID-19 again seeing exponential spikes across the nation due to people ignoring recommendations on mask wearing and social distancing, it's likely college football will see a greater impact as the season progresses into winter. 

