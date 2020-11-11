LSU QB Myles Brennan Unlikely to Return from Abdominal, Hip Injuries This Season

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday that Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan is unlikely to return during the 2020 season because of abdominal and hip injuries that may require surgery.

"It doesn't look like he's going to be back, unless some miraculous thing happens," Orgeron told reporters.

Brennan started the first three games of the campaign before getting hurt. He last played in an Oct. 10 loss to Missouri.

TJ Finley entered the starting lineup for LSU's last two games. He was replaced by Max Johnson during last weekend's blowout loss to Auburn.

The Tigers' game Saturday against rival Alabama has been postponed because of COVID-19.

Brennan posted a message on Twitter after Orgeron's comments:

The 21-year-old Mississippi native was off to a strong start before the injury. He completed 60.3 percent of his throws for 1,112 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

It's a transition year for the LSU program after one of the most dominant runs in college football history en route to last year's national championship under the guidance of Joe Burrow, who now leads the Cincinnati Bengals offense after being the first pick of the 2020 NFL draft.

Brennan showed promise early in the season and should return as the Tigers' starter heading into 2021.

Next up for the Tigers with either Finley or Johnson leading the offense will be a clash with Arkansas on Nov. 21.