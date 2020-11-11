    LSU QB Myles Brennan Unlikely to Return from Abdominal, Hip Injuries This Season

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (15) passes in the second half an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Mississippi State won 44-34. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

    LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday that Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan is unlikely to return during the 2020 season because of abdominal and hip injuries that may require surgery.

    "It doesn't look like he's going to be back, unless some miraculous thing happens," Orgeron told reporters.

    Brennan started the first three games of the campaign before getting hurt. He last played in an Oct. 10 loss to Missouri.

    TJ Finley entered the starting lineup for LSU's last two games. He was replaced by Max Johnson during last weekend's blowout loss to Auburn.

    The Tigers' game Saturday against rival Alabama has been postponed because of COVID-19.

    Brennan posted a message on Twitter after Orgeron's comments:

    The 21-year-old Mississippi native was off to a strong start before the injury. He completed 60.3 percent of his throws for 1,112 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    It's a transition year for the LSU program after one of the most dominant runs in college football history en route to last year's national championship under the guidance of Joe Burrow, who now leads the Cincinnati Bengals offense after being the first pick of the 2020 NFL draft.

    Brennan showed promise early in the season and should return as the Tigers' starter heading into 2021.

    Next up for the Tigers with either Finley or Johnson leading the offense will be a clash with Arkansas on Nov. 21.

    Related

      Titus Davis, Brother of Corey Davis, Dies at 27 from Cancer

      Titus Davis, Brother of Corey Davis, Dies at 27 from Cancer
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Titus Davis, Brother of Corey Davis, Dies at 27 from Cancer

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Ohio State-Maryland Canceled

      Ohio State-Maryland Canceled Saturday’s game between No. 3 Buckeyes and Terrapins canceled due to COVID-19 spike in Maryland program

      Ohio State-Maryland Canceled
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Ohio State-Maryland Canceled

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: LSU Defensive Lineman Travez Moore Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

      Report: LSU Defensive Lineman Travez Moore Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
      LSU Football logo
      LSU Football

      Report: LSU Defensive Lineman Travez Moore Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

      SI.com
      via SI.com

      LSU football recruiting: Derrick Davis discusses commitment to LSU

      LSU football recruiting: Derrick Davis discusses commitment to LSU
      LSU Football logo
      LSU Football

      LSU football recruiting: Derrick Davis discusses commitment to LSU

      Bryan Manning
      via LSU Wire