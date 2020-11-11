NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Chris Paul Trade, Russell Westbrook, More

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Chris Paul Trade, Russell Westbrook, MoreNovember 11, 2020
Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook are among the most accomplished point guards in NBA history. They also might be on the move for the second time in two years.
Russ and CP3 have both generated some trade buzz in the early stages of the offseason. The Houston Rockets might be hoping to shake things up with a new regime taking over, while the Oklahoma City Thunder could try to capitalize on the tremendous year Paul had in leading the team to the playoffs.
There are challenges when it comes to potential deals involving "The "Brodie" and "Point God." Paul and Westbrook are on large contracts, and it seems likely any teams hoping to take on their salaries will either need to use cap space or dive into the luxury tax in order to complete a trade.
Still, the buzz has been hard to ignore. Here are some of the latest trade rumors involving the two star guards, in addition to some of the latest NBA draft scuttlebutt.
Suns, Thunder Discussing CP3 Trade
The Phoenix Suns ended the 2019-20 season on a high note, and they are hoping to ride that wave into the offseason.
Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps of ESPN reported Tuesday the Suns and Thunder have engaged in discussions regarding a deal for Paul. Talks have "continued to gather traction," according to Windhorst and Bontemps, though nothing is "imminent."
Phoenix would make for an interesting landing spot. The Suns went undefeated in the seeding games during the NBA restart in Orlando, narrowly missing out on a play-in for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Devin Booker continues to ascend as one of the top guards in the NBA, and Deandre Ayton was dominant after returning from an early-season suspension.
Meanwhile, swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. has flourished since being traded to Phoenix, and the Suns also boast role players like defensive-minded wing Mikal Bridges and sweet-shooting Cameron Johnson. Plus, Paul previously played under current Suns head coach Monty Williams.
The Suns seem to have the talent and foundation. They also have a decent amount of projected cap space. Spotrac estimates the Suns could have upwards of $20 million in cap this offseason, eighth-most in the NBA.
Phoenix could use some of its cap to take on Paul's salary for next year. The Suns might also dangle the No. 10 pick in this month's draft, in addition to future assets and perhaps someone like point guard Elie Okobo. It is also possible the Suns could package a deal around Oubre, whose contract expires at the end of the 2020-21 season.
In any case, Phoenix is a franchise desperate to take the next steps and reach the playoffs. Perhaps Paul would give the Suns the leadership, playmaking and toughness needed to maximize the team's talent, much as he did in Oklahoma City.
Clippers Interested in Acquiring Westbrook
The Los Angeles Clippers made all the headlines last offseason when they acquired Paul George from the Thunder and signed Kawhi Leonard practically in the middle of the night.
Despite the team's failure to realize its championship aspirations, Steve Ballmer and Co. could be every bit as aggressive over the course of the next few months. Perhaps L.A. will orchestrate another trade for a star player.
Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the Clippers have shown interest in acquiring Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook. O'Connor noted teams around the league feel Westbrook can be "had" in a trade this offseason, and L.A. could get aggressive given its win-now mentality. However, there are financial challenges to bringing Westbrook on board.
As O'Connor stated, the salary dump needed to acquire Westbrook would probably involve the Clippers trading Patrick Beverley, Ivica Zubac and more, especially if they still hope to re-sign Montrezl Harrell. The other option would involve Paul George.
Stephen A. Smith of ESPN reported in October that Leonard has "privately clamored" for a point guard. Meanwhile, George would give the Rockets a proven floor-spacer who can move off the ball and defend at a very high level. The Clippers might also be able to try to snag a draft pick if they throw in a sweetener like a Rodney McGruder.
The question would be whether Leonard and Westbrook could coexist. "The Claw" developed as the team's primary playmaker last year, but acquiring a dynamo like Westbrook might allow Leonard to move more freely off the ball and expend less energy carrying the offensive burden.
In the event the Clippers keep George in a deal for Russ, they will reunite the former Thunder teammates, which could serve to boost chemistry.
Regardless, L.A. is popping up quite a bit in the rumor mill, and the Clippers seem motivated to make a big move to get over the hump and win the franchise's first NBA title.
Timberwolves Still Hoping to Deal No. 1 Pick
The Minnesota Timberwolves will be on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick in one week. That is, unless they can find the right deal for the top pick.
Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated reported Minnesota "continues to gauge leaguewide interest in the No. 1 pick." However, Woo also reported there is "an increasing level of skepticism from opposing teams that a suitable trade materializes."
It would make sense for the Timberwolves to do their due diligence in shopping the pick.
Minnesota's decision to acquire D'Angelo Russell to pair with Karl-Anthony Towns reflected at least some semblance of a hope to speed up the competitive timeline. Dealing the No. 1 pick for a star or trading back and also acquiring a proven player might be the most suitable move for a team hoping to make a playoff push.
However, as Woo noted, the top selection does not have as much value given the lack of depth in this year's draft class. As such, it is certainly possible the Timberwolves stay put and make the pick.
There is no clear sense of who Minnesota might draft if they keep the top choice. Woo reported Georgia's Anthony Edwards is the "most likely option," but ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Monday teams are "operating under the assumption" the T-Wolves will take LaMelo Ball. In fact, Givony noted executives feel Ball will go No. 1 regardless of who is picking in that spot.
Needless to say, next week's draft is sure to be full of uncertainty and surprises. Although Minnesota has been unable to find the right deal as of yet, they still have plenty of time to possibly shake up the board.