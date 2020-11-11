NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Chris Paul Trade, Russell Westbrook, More

1 of 3

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns ended the 2019-20 season on a high note, and they are hoping to ride that wave into the offseason.

Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps of ESPN reported Tuesday the Suns and Thunder have engaged in discussions regarding a deal for Paul. Talks have "continued to gather traction," according to Windhorst and Bontemps, though nothing is "imminent."

Phoenix would make for an interesting landing spot. The Suns went undefeated in the seeding games during the NBA restart in Orlando, narrowly missing out on a play-in for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Devin Booker continues to ascend as one of the top guards in the NBA, and Deandre Ayton was dominant after returning from an early-season suspension.

Meanwhile, swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. has flourished since being traded to Phoenix, and the Suns also boast role players like defensive-minded wing Mikal Bridges and sweet-shooting Cameron Johnson. Plus, Paul previously played under current Suns head coach Monty Williams.

The Suns seem to have the talent and foundation. They also have a decent amount of projected cap space. Spotrac estimates the Suns could have upwards of $20 million in cap this offseason, eighth-most in the NBA.

Phoenix could use some of its cap to take on Paul's salary for next year. The Suns might also dangle the No. 10 pick in this month's draft, in addition to future assets and perhaps someone like point guard Elie Okobo. It is also possible the Suns could package a deal around Oubre, whose contract expires at the end of the 2020-21 season.

In any case, Phoenix is a franchise desperate to take the next steps and reach the playoffs. Perhaps Paul would give the Suns the leadership, playmaking and toughness needed to maximize the team's talent, much as he did in Oklahoma City.