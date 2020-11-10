Cavaliers Rumors: Obi Toppin, Deni Avdija Only Names Connected to No. 5 Pick

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers know who they want when their turn to select comes with the fifth pick in the NBA draft. According to John Hollinger of The Athletic, the team's list includes just a pair of prospects in Obi Toppin and Deni Avdija.

"I've heard two names with Cleveland: Obi Toppin and Deni Avdija. That's it. That's the list," he wrote Tuesday. "I'm not really sure which way to run with this."

Hollinger reported that people in the Cavaliers front office are "fans" of Avdija, the 6'9" guard out of Israel, while scouts are conflicted on the 19-year-old. Meanwhile, Toppin, the 6'9" power forward who played two seasons at Dayton, is considered "a pretty legit top-five talent" but may have some disappointing medical results from the combine.

In his mock draft, Hollinger had the Cavaliers going with Toppin at No. 5. It's an interesting pick on a roster that already has Andre Drummond, Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr. up front, though Hollinger writes that Nance could be moved to make space for Toppin. The Cavs also could do something similar to develop Avdija.

After two consecutive 19-win seasons, the Cavaliers are looking for prospects who can contribute immediately, and that's why Hollinger has them looking to Toppin on Nov. 18.

"Toppin's ability to help immediately has to be tempting," he wrote. "That's the tiebreaker for me."

If the Cavaliers go with Avdija instead, the New York Knicks are reportedly hoping to grab Toppin at No. 8. ESPN's Jonathan Givony said that Knicks President Leon Rose is "dying" to take the Brooklyn native when their turn comes (h/t RealGM).