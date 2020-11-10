Eagles Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19; Team Enters Intensive Protocol

Corey Perrine/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday one of their staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

"The individual and close contacts who were identified through contact tracing have been placed in self-isolation," the team said. "We are following the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols and remain in close communication with the league."

Philadelphia had a bye in Week 9 and returns to action Sunday against the New York Giants.

The Eagles had to enter into the NFL's intensive protocol last week as well after a member of the team tested positive. The disruption to their plans was less significant since they didn't have a game for which to prepare.

For teams that fall under the intensive designation, they have to perform all indoor team meetings virtually. Members of the organization in Tiers 1 and 2 also have to undergo a daily point-of-care test before they're allowed to enter the team facility. Access to the weight room is limited, and all players and coaches have to wear PPE or a face mask on practice fields.

It's unclear whether Sunday's game is in serious jeopardy.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The NFL went ahead with last Thursday's matchup between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers despite multiple players from both teams going on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which is reserved for those who either tested positive or had close contact with a COVID-19 carrier.

That the Eagles already had their bye would make it tough to alter their schedule.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that NFL owners unanimously approved a plan that would expand the playoffs from 14 teams to 16 in the event the pandemic forced the outright cancellation of any games.