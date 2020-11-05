    Packers vs. 49ers 'All Clear' to Be Played Amid Multiple COVID-19 Positive Tests

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2020
    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
    Ben Margot/Associated Press

    The NFL provided the "all clear" for Thursday's game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

    The 49ers placed Kendrick Bourne, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which is utilized for players who either tested positive for COVID-19 or had close contact with somebody diagnosed with the virus.

    The Packers also used the designation for AJ Dillon, Kamal Martin and Jamaal Williams.

    The NFL has shifted around multiple games due to teams experiencing COVID-19-related issues, so many likely wondered whether Thursday's matchup was in jeopardy.

    The 49ers announced Wednesday they were shutting down their team facility and working remotely for the day due to a player testing positive.

    However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the NFL was forging ahead "barring an unexpected outbreak." Schefter also spoke to an official who said there was a "0.0 percent chance" of a postponement or cancellation.

    With Dillon and Williams unavailable, the Packers will potentially be down to their fourth-string running back since Aaron Jones is considered questionable with a calf injury.

    The situation is far worse for the 49ers, who will be without Bourne, Aiyuk, Williams, Samuel, Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle while having a league-high 14 players, including Nick Bosa, Raheem Mostert, Solomon Thomas and Dee Ford, on injured reserve.

