Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Postponed amid COVID-19 Pandemic

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

One day after Texas A&M paused football activities because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests, Saturday's game against Tennessee has been postponed.

The SEC announced the postponement was "due to positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantine of individuals" within the Aggies program.

Texas A&M announced the game has been rescheduled for Dec. 12, and the school released a statement from head coach Jimbo Fisher:

"First and foremost, is the health and safety of our players in our football program. I would never jeopardize their well-being and we will continue to follow all protocols. Our football roster has fallen below the SEC threshold in order to compete this week due to two players testing positive for COVID, the contact tracing associated with the road trip to go along with the players who have opted out and who are injured. We look forward to getting back out there because our team has been practicing and playing well."

As part of the SEC's revised schedule, there are two weeks between the end of the regular season on Dec. 5 and conference title game on Dec. 19. The additional week was designed to give teams an opportunity to reschedule any games that might be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fisher told reporters Monday that the team would not be practicing because of two positive tests from people who traveled with the Aggies for their 48-3 win over South Carolina on Saturday.

"Right now, everything's full go," Fisher said at the time about potentially playing this week against Tennessee. "We'll see how the [contact] tracing and all the other tests are. You always plan for that and make adjustments as you go."

Texas A&M (5-1) has four games remaining in the regular season. Its next scheduled game is against Mississippi on Nov. 21.