Alabama vs. LSU Postponed After Tigers' COVID-19 Outbreak

Saturday's game between Alabama and LSU has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey addressed the matter in a statement:

"While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs. We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions."

Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron said Monday that the team had multiple players either test positive for COVID-19 or go into isolation because of safety protocols and contact tracing.

ESPN's Alex Scarborough provided more details: "Testing has left the program thin at quarterback, and the number of quarantined players includes starters on offense, defense and special teams."

In September, the SEC set a threshold of 53 healthy scholarship players for teams to play scheduled games. Specifically, a team needed seven offensive linemen, one quarterback and four defensive linemen available.

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said Tuesday the Tigers would fail to meet the minimum requirements in the wake of its COVID-19 outbreak.

"We are disappointed there will be no football in Tiger Stadium this weekend, but we will always prioritize the health and wellness of our student-athletes," Woodward added. "We will continue to follow the league's protocols in order to safely and responsibly return to play."

LSU's game against Florida has already been moved from Oct. 17 to Dec. 12 after the Gators experienced COVID-19-related issues. The SEC title game is tentatively slated for Dec. 19, so it's unclear when the Tigers will have a window to face off with the Crimson Tide.

The conference has said Dec. 19 may be used as a date to complete rescheduled games, but that could be a problem should Alabama, which leads the SEC West, qualify for the conference championship.

The SEC has now had to wipe three games from its Week 11 slate. Mississippi State's home clash with Auburn was the first to go prior to Tuesday's news. Auburn also paused football activities after nine players and three staffers tested positive for COVID-19.