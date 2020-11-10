Tommy Heinsohn, Celtics Legend and Basketball Hall of Famer, Dies at Age 86

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Boston Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn died Monday at 86, the team confirmed.

"This is a devastating loss," the Celtics said. "Tommy was the ultimate Celtic. For the past 18 years, our ownership group has relied hugely on Tommy’s advice and insights and have reveled in his hundreds of stories about Red Auerbach, Bill Russell, and how the Celtics became a dynasty. He will be remembered forever."

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens commented on Heinsohn's death: "Rest In Peace, Tommy. You have meant so much to the six decades of Celtics’ fans that you shared the game with as a HOFer in every facet... An Incredible person, teammate and mentor."

The Union City, New Jersey, native spent nine seasons as a player for the Celtics, averaging 18.6 points and 8.8 rebounds as the team won eight NBA titles. He was an All-Star on six occasions and made four All-NBA Second Teams.

Heinsohn took over as head coach in 1969 and worked on the sideline for nine more years. Boston was 427-263 over that time and won the NBA Finals in 1974 and 1976.

The Basketball Hall of Fame first enshrined Heinsohn as a player in 1986 and then again as a coach in 2015. Only three other Hall of Famers (Bill Sharman, John Wooden and Lenny Wilkens) have the distinction of going in as a coach and player.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Younger fans will recognize Heinsohn more from his role as a commentator. His continued passion for the franchise while performing color duties came through every broadcast.

"Tommy doesn't really do color," Celtics play-by-play announcer Mike Gorman said, per the Boston Globe's John Powers. "In his heart, he's still coaching the Celtics and he always will be. It doesn't matter who the coach is, and it's no disrespect to the coach. This always will be Tommy's team. Tommy will be coaching this team till he takes his final breath. If it was possible to still be playing for this team, he would be."

Between becoming an All-American at Holy Cross and working in a variety of roles with the Celtics, Heinsohn was a Massachusetts basketball institution for decades.