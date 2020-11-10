IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, and Reaction from November 10

7 of 7

Credit: Impact Wrestling

The rivalry between The North and The Good Brothers over the Impact World Tag Team Championships manifested itself in the form of a match between Karl Anderson and Josh Alexander in the night’s main event.

The Walking Weapon dominated early, targeting the knee of The Machine Gun in an attempt to build momentum ahead of the teams’ showdown Saturday at Turning Point. Anderson attempted a comeback but Alexander caught him with a side suplex to regain control.

Alexander continued to pick his opponent apart, systematically dissecting the veteran. Anderson escaped his grasp and delivered a big neckbreaker to create some separation.

Anderson finally delivered his trademark spinebuster and turned the tide in his favor. He sought a superplex but Alexander fought out and delivered a big boot for a near-fall.

The action eventually broke down and Doc Gallows and Ethan Page joined the fray. A brawl between the two teams ensued as security hit the ring to separate them. The show went off the air with one last big sell by Josh Matthews for Saturday’s Turning Point.

Result

No contest

Grade

B+

Analysis

Impact had done everything it could to tell the story of The Good Brothers vs. The North leading into this one. Saturday’s match for the world tag titles is one that could genuinely headline the event based on the star power of Anderson and Gallows and the amount of time invested in the program.

Not to mention the excellence of Alexander and Page.

This was a warm-up, the last opportunity to get fans excited for the showdown. For the most part, it worked. Alexander and Anderson had a tough, physical match that gave fans a look at the tag team specialists as singles performers.

The finish was fine, but would it really have hurt to have Alexander score a win to give the champions a modicum of momentum ahead of the match?

The brawl was solid and creates a sense of the wild and chaotic to come Saturday on Impact Plus.