Ex-Iowa Football Players Suing over Racial Discrimination; $20M Demand Withdrawn

Eight former Iowa football players are going to move forward with a lawsuit against the school.

Per the Associated Press, attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons informed the Iowa solicitor general and university’s general counsel in a letter dated Tuesday the group will move ahead with a racial discrimination lawsuit.

The eight players include Akrum Wadley, Aaron Mends, Jonathan Parker, Marcel Joly, Maurice Fleming, Reggie Spearman, Kevonte Martin-Manley and Andre Harris.

Last month, Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register obtained a copy of a certified letter from the players in which they demanded $20 million in compensation and the firing of head football coach Kirk Ferentz, assistant coach Brian Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta.



In the same report by Leistikow, Carroll Reasoner, general counsel for the University of Iowa, told Solomon-Simmons they "respectfully decline your monetary and personnel demands."

According to the AP, Solomon-Simmons said he has withdrawn their settlement demand.

Per Nathan Ford of The Gazette, "at least 55 former Iowa football players and one current player" made allegations against the program about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior.

Chris Doyle, the Hawkeyes strength and conditioning coach since 1999, reached a separation agreement with the program in June. He was placed on administrative leave earlier in the month after multiple former players accused him of making racist comments.