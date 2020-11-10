3 Baton Rouge Police Officers Put on Leave After LSU WR Koy Moore's Allegations

Brett Duke/Associated Press

Three Baton Rouge, Louisiana, police officers were placed on administrative leave Tuesday following allegations made by LSU freshman wide receiver Koy Moore.

According to TMZ Sports, Baton Rouge Police Dept. Chief Murphy Paul released the following statement: "We appreciate Mr. Moore bringing this incident to our attention. As in every case, we will be collecting all available evidence and conducting interviews. Accountability and transparency are critical in building trust with the community. I pledge a thorough investigation into this complaint."

In a tweet Monday, Moore wrote that he was "violated numerous times" by officers after they approached him:

He added that the officers accused him of having guns and drugs, and that they unzipped his pants in search of a weapon. Moore also said he tried to record the incident on his phone only to have it snatched away.

Moore noted that it wasn't until he told the officers he was an LSU football player that they relented.

After Moore made the allegations on Twitter, LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron released a statement of his own on the matter: "While I cannot comment on the investigation, what I can say is that we must work collectively to embrace our differences. We have to listen, learn and come together to combat social injustice and racism if we are to create a safer and more equitable society for all people."

Moore is a Metairie, Louisiana, native who starred in high school at Archbishop Rummel before committing to play college football at LSU.

Per 247Sports, Moore was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school and ranked as the No. 299 overall player and No. 50 wide receiver in the class of 2020.

With the Tigers losing several key pass-catchers from last year's national championship team, Moore has gotten an opportunity to play a bit this season as a true freshman. He has eight receptions for 70 yards in four games this season, including three catches in each of the past two contests.