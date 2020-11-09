MLB Rumors: George Springer, Jackie Bradley Jr. Will Be Targeted by Blue Jays

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Fresh off reaching the postseason for the first time since 2016, the Toronto Blue Jays are apparently looking to continue strengthening their roster in free agency.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported on the Big Time Baseball podcast (h/t Radio.com's Tim Kelly) that the Blue Jays have shown interest in veteran center fielders George Springer and Jackie Bradley Jr.

Randal Grichuk projects to be Toronto's starting center fielder in 2021. The Toronto Star's Gregor Chisholm wrote last month the team would benefit from upgrading at the position, citing Grichuk's defensive metrics:

"According to Baseball Savant, Grichuk tied for 32nd among 39 qualified centre-fielders this season with minus-one outs above average. Last year, he was marginally better, tied for 23rd with two OAA across 62 games. Defensive runs saved paints a similar picture, with Grichuk posting minus-eight in 2020 vs. plus-two a year ago.

"Grichuk's lack of range in centre would be less noticeable if he were surrounded by plus defenders, but this is an outfield where no one can hide. Teoscar Hernandez remains a liability in right, and after a breakout season at the plate he's staying put. In left, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has displayed promise with the glove—named a finalist for a Gold Glove, in fact, on Thursday—but is prone to gaffes and requires someone regularly backing him up."

Grichuk isn't such a great hitter that his offense offsets whatever value you sacrifice with him in the field. He finished 2020 with a .334 wOBA and 112 wRC+, per FanGraphs.

Springer and Bradley have contrasting profiles.

Springer is a two-time Silver Slugger with a .270/.361/.491 career slash line. He would not only be a defensive improvement over Grichuk but also provide far more production at the plate.

The 31-year-old is one of the best position players on the market, so the Blue Jays are almost certainly not the only team tracking him.

Should a pursuit of Springer fall short, Bradley would be the next-best alternative.

He's hitting only .239 over his career, and his career-best .283 average this season was propped up by his .343 BABIP, according to FanGraphs. Still, his defense—Bradley was a 2018 Gold Glove glove winner—would provide something the Blue Jays don't have in center at the moment.