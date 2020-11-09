NCAA Rejected Proposals to Allow Quarantined HCs to Call Plays Remotely

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

As the 2020 college football season continues amid the COVID-19 pandemic with players testing positive, coaches testing positive and games being shuffled around, the NCAA reportedly will not allow coaches to call in plays if they are quarantined.

According to Bryan Fischer of Athlon Sports, the NCAA discussed potentially allowing head coaches to call in plays through cell phones and Zoom if they were quarantined and not at the stadium but ultimately decided against it.

Fischer shared the memo sent to conferences:

Fischer also reported that the same rule will apply for coaches once the college basketball season begins.

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the college football season before it even began. Most nonconference games were taken off the schedule, the Big Ten and Pac-12 pushed football back until spring before deciding to return for the fall after the other Power Five conferences proceeded, and games have continued to be postponed and canceled.

Trevor Lawrence, arguably the biggest name in the sport, tested positive and missed two games for Clemson, one of which it lost to Notre Dame.

Nick Bromberg of Yahoo Sports noted more than 30 games were canceled or postponed through the first nine weekends of the season before 10 were called off in Week 10 alone. Among the Week 10 cancellations were multiple Pac-12 games for teams that had not yet played a game this season.

Coaches have not been exempt either, as Arkansas announced head coach Sam Pittman tested positive for COVID-19.

He joined Florida's Dan Mullen and Alabama's Nick Saban as SEC coaches to test positive, although Saban's was later determined to be a false positive after five negative tests.

There will surely be more coaches who test positive before the season ends with cases going up across the country, and they will not be allowed to call plays virtually when that is the case.