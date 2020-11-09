    Mississippi State's Game vs. Auburn Postponed Because of COVID-19 Positives

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2020

    A Mississippi State helmet on the bench in the second half of their NCAA college football game against the Louisiana-Lafayette in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Mississippi State won, 38-28. (AP Photo/Chuck Cook)
    Chuck Cook/Associated Press

    The SEC announced Monday the upcoming football game between Mississippi State and Auburn has been postponed and tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. The game was initially scheduled to take place Saturday in Starkville, Mississippi.

    The news comes after Mississippi State shut down activities Monday amid an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

    Between positive tests and other quarantines due to contract tracing, Mississippi State reportedly didn't have the minimum amount of scholarship players available for a game, according to Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

