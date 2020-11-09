Mississippi State's Game vs. Auburn Postponed Because of COVID-19 Positives

Chuck Cook/Associated Press

The SEC announced Monday the upcoming football game between Mississippi State and Auburn has been postponed and tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. The game was initially scheduled to take place Saturday in Starkville, Mississippi.

The news comes after Mississippi State shut down activities Monday amid an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

Between positive tests and other quarantines due to contract tracing, Mississippi State reportedly didn't have the minimum amount of scholarship players available for a game, according to Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald.

