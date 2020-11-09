    Alvarez: Wisconsin Has 'A Handle' on COVID-19 Outbreak Ahead of Michigan Game

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez on the field before an NCAA college football game against Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
    Tony Ding/Associated Press

    Wisconsin Badgers athletic director Barry Alvarez said Monday the school is "confident that we have a handle on the situation" after a COVID-19 outbreak within the football team led to the cancellation of games against Nebraska and Purdue the past two weekends. 

    The plan is to play Saturday's scheduled matchup against Michigan. 

    "We had no new positives on Tuesday and Wednesday, which was a great sign," he added. "That's when we started thinking Friday could be a day we could get the team together to start doing things with an eye towards having a regular practice week this week. So we were cautious on Friday and Saturday, split guys into groups, and just did conditioning. The team then got together and held its regular Monday practice this morning."

    Wisconsin shut down all team activities on Oct. 28 and currently has five active coronavirus cases—two players and three staff members. The school announced that it has had no new positive tests in five of the past six days. 

    At the time of the Purdue cancelation, Wisconsin had registered 27 active coronavirus cases (15 athletes, 12 staff members) since Oct. 24. Head coach Paul Chryst was among those who tested positive. 

    It remains to be seen if quarterback Graham Mertz will be able to play against Michigan.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "Graham, the way that this is timing out, he's starting that process of coming back," Chryst told reporters Monday. "His tests are all done. I think he'll be able to have some practice and we'll see if it's enough practice time."

    The No. 13 Badgers have played one game this season, beating Illinois 45-7. 

    Related

      Auburn-Miss St. Postponed

      SEC announces game will be postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Mississippi State program

      Auburn-Miss St. Postponed
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Auburn-Miss St. Postponed

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Texas A&M Suspends Activities

      Jimbo Fisher says ‘a couple’ of positive tests have halted practice, but is optimistic they’ll play vs. UT on Saturday

      Texas A&M Suspends Activities
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Texas A&M Suspends Activities

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      LSU-Bama in Jeopardy

      Saturday’s game at Death Valley may not take place due to four new coronavirus cases among Tigers program (The Athletic)

      LSU-Bama in Jeopardy
      College Football logo
      College Football

      LSU-Bama in Jeopardy

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Arkansas HC Positive for COVID

      University announces Sam Pittman is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19; retest results are pending

      Arkansas HC Positive for COVID
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Arkansas HC Positive for COVID

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report