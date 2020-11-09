Alvarez: Wisconsin Has 'A Handle' on COVID-19 Outbreak Ahead of Michigan Game

Tony Ding/Associated Press

Wisconsin Badgers athletic director Barry Alvarez said Monday the school is "confident that we have a handle on the situation" after a COVID-19 outbreak within the football team led to the cancellation of games against Nebraska and Purdue the past two weekends.

The plan is to play Saturday's scheduled matchup against Michigan.

"We had no new positives on Tuesday and Wednesday, which was a great sign," he added. "That's when we started thinking Friday could be a day we could get the team together to start doing things with an eye towards having a regular practice week this week. So we were cautious on Friday and Saturday, split guys into groups, and just did conditioning. The team then got together and held its regular Monday practice this morning."

Wisconsin shut down all team activities on Oct. 28 and currently has five active coronavirus cases—two players and three staff members. The school announced that it has had no new positive tests in five of the past six days.

At the time of the Purdue cancelation, Wisconsin had registered 27 active coronavirus cases (15 athletes, 12 staff members) since Oct. 24. Head coach Paul Chryst was among those who tested positive.

It remains to be seen if quarterback Graham Mertz will be able to play against Michigan.

"Graham, the way that this is timing out, he's starting that process of coming back," Chryst told reporters Monday. "His tests are all done. I think he'll be able to have some practice and we'll see if it's enough practice time."

The No. 13 Badgers have played one game this season, beating Illinois 45-7.