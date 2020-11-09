Notre Dame President: 'Zero Tolerance' for Fans Rushing Field After Clemson Win

Matt Cashore/Associated Press

Notre Dame President John I. Jenkins released a statement Sunday condemning students who rushed the field to celebrate Saturday night's 47-40 overtime win over Clemson.

The statement read:

Given the rising number of COVID-19 cases around the country, rushing the field put a number of fans and players at risk of further spreading the coronavirus. Granted, having fans in attendance in the first place could be seen as a questionable decision.

"I told our team at our walkthrough today, I said: 'I just want you to know when we win this thing, the fans are gonna storm the field,'" Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly told reporters after the game. "With COVID being as it is, we gotta get off the field and get to the tunnel."

Jenkins himself tested positive for the coronavirus in early October after attending a White House event and failing to wear a mask.

Not surprisingly, Jenkins' statement was met with pushback on social media:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Holding college sports during a pandemic, and allowing college students to attend those contests, continues to present complications. Notre Dame's huge victory over Clemson and the subsequent celebration on the field was just the latest example of those complications.