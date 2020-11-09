    Notre Dame President: 'Zero Tolerance' for Fans Rushing Field After Clemson Win

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2020

    Fans storm the field after Notre Dame defeated the Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
    Matt Cashore/Associated Press

    Notre Dame President John I. Jenkins released a statement Sunday condemning students who rushed the field to celebrate Saturday night's 47-40 overtime win over Clemson.

    The statement read: 

    Given the rising number of COVID-19 cases around the country, rushing the field put a number of fans and players at risk of further spreading the coronavirus. Granted, having fans in attendance in the first place could be seen as a questionable decision.  

    "I told our team at our walkthrough today, I said: 'I just want you to know when we win this thing, the fans are gonna storm the field,'" Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly told reporters after the game. "With COVID being as it is, we gotta get off the field and get to the tunnel."

    Jenkins himself tested positive for the coronavirus in early October after attending a White House event and failing to wear a mask.

    Not surprisingly, Jenkins' statement was met with pushback on social media:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Holding college sports during a pandemic, and allowing college students to attend those contests, continues to present complications. Notre Dame's huge victory over Clemson and the subsequent celebration on the field was just the latest example of those complications. 

    Related

      Projecting the College Football Playoff’s Top 5 after this week

      Projecting the College Football Playoff’s Top 5 after this week
      Notre Dame Football logo
      Notre Dame Football

      Projecting the College Football Playoff’s Top 5 after this week

      Michael Chen
      via Fighting Irish Wire

      Notre Dame Football: Defensive position grades vs. Clemson

      Notre Dame Football: Defensive position grades vs. Clemson
      Notre Dame Football logo
      Notre Dame Football

      Notre Dame Football: Defensive position grades vs. Clemson

      Slap the Sign
      via Slap the Sign

      Former Notre Dame LB, Packers coach John Meyer, 78, dies

      Former Notre Dame LB, Packers coach John Meyer, 78, dies
      Notre Dame Football logo
      Notre Dame Football

      Former Notre Dame LB, Packers coach John Meyer, 78, dies

      247Sports
      via 247Sports

      Live Updates: Kelly Talks Ahead of Notre Dame vs. Boston College

      Live Updates: Kelly Talks Ahead of Notre Dame vs. Boston College
      Notre Dame Football logo
      Notre Dame Football

      Live Updates: Kelly Talks Ahead of Notre Dame vs. Boston College

      IrishIllustrated.com
      via IrishIllustrated.com