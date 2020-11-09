NBA Free Agency 2020: Predictions for Danilo Gallinari, Bogdan Bogdanovic, More

NBA Free Agency 2020: Predictions for Danilo Gallinari, Bogdan Bogdanovic, MoreNovember 9, 2020
Now that the next NBA season finally has a start date, this year's free-agency period will kick into high gear sooner rather than later.
Last week, the National Basketball Players Association voted to start the 2020-2021 season on Dec. 22 with a reduced 72-game schedule. That means the game will officially return in time for Christmas and, more importantly, the scramble is on to prepare.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski: "There won't be a finalized deal between NBA/NBPA until just prior to the draft. Teams would be managing free agency and draft simultaneously. Also, switching order starts a new salary cap year earlier, offering some team's an edge in draft-related trades that otherwise wouldn't be possible."
The draft is less than two weeks away, creating a sense of urgency for every team in the league as they finalize their picks and assess their current lineups. After all, each organization must be ready to start training camp at the end of the month and give their players three weeks to practice together. That is going to take an extraordinary turnaround, especially in this unconventional offseason.
Nevertheless, let's look at potential destinations for three of the best shooters available with the upcoming season quickly approaching.
Danilo Gallinari: Golden State Warriors
Danilo Gallinari will be one of the most sought-after free agents over the next few weeks. The 6'10" sharpshooter had a productive season, averaging 18.7 points and 5.2 rebounds. He will immediately offer a team size and versatility on offense.
A few weeks ago, he heavily hinted that his days with the Thunder are numbered when he tweeted, "Where to next?" He also recently implied he would be willing to take a pay cut if it meant he could compete for a championship.
That certainly makes sense, as Gallinari is heading into his 13th season and has struggled with injuries in the past. The 32-year-old forward has also made around $135 million over the course of his career.
As such, Golden State seems like a match made in heaven. The Warriors could use a big man and serviceable wing player to go along with Andrew Wiggins. Moreover, he would thrive in Steve Kerr’s offense as a phenomenal spot-up three-point shooter and someone who moves exceptionally well without the ball.
The injury-riddled club is coming off of a miserable sub-500 season. However, they could return with a vengeance next year and give Gallinari a legitimate shot at a championship.
Bogdan Bogdanovic: Milwaukee Bucks
Bogdan Bogdanovic emerged as a key part of Sacramento's young and budding team. The Serbian swingman is a solid playmaker and an even better shooter, making 37.2 percent of his baskets from beyond the arc last season.
However, the Kings may not be able to fit him into their plans for the future. After all, the organization just gave Buddy Hield a lucrative four-year deal and De'Aaron Fox is eligible for a contract extension. Fox looks like the player to build around coming out of his rookie deal, and he could be in line for a max contract.
Bogdanovic is a restricted free agent, so he could be a candidate for an intriguing sign and trade. Another team could also offer him more money than Sacramento can afford to match.
Straight away, the Bucks look like a good fit for him. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported, "Milwaukee will pursue additional playmaking and shooting this offseason to bolster the roster around their two-time MVP, Antetokounmpo, and All-Star Khris Middleton."
The Bucks finished the season with the best record in the league, and many touted them as favorites to make it to the NBA Finals. Nevertheless, their disastrous playoff run came to an end in the semifinals as the Miami Heat scored an upset and went on to become the Eastern Conference champions.
Milwaukee's poor outside shooting was their biggest weakness last season. Bogdanovic could be just the piece they need to move up to the next level.
Jordan Clarkson: Utah Jazz
Jordan Clarkson is quietly one of the most interesting free agents available. The guard became a spark plug for the Jazz last season as an effective sixth man.
In a breakout season, the 28-year-old averaged 15.2 points, two assists, and 2.6 rebounds off the bench. The dynamic scorer posted several big performances for Utah, including a 33-point game against the Grizzlies last December.
While he could offer several teams efficient on- and off-ball offensive capabilities, Clarkson should be a top priority for Utah. Their scoring undeniably improved with him on the team, and they probably won't find a suitable replacement in free agency.
This is probably the most advantageous option for the Tampa, Florida, native, as well. Clarkson could return to Los Angeles to play with the reigning champions, but Salt Lake City is a better spot for him because he works best as a high-usage player.
He wouldn't get the same minutes or touches with the Lakers, even though he would be in a better position to win a championship. The Jazz could also offer him a better contract.