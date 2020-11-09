NBA Free Agency 2020: Predictions for Danilo Gallinari, Bogdan Bogdanovic, More

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Now that the next NBA season finally has a start date, this year's free-agency period will kick into high gear sooner rather than later.

Last week, the National Basketball Players Association voted to start the 2020-2021 season on Dec. 22 with a reduced 72-game schedule. That means the game will officially return in time for Christmas and, more importantly, the scramble is on to prepare.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski: "There won't be a finalized deal between NBA/NBPA until just prior to the draft. Teams would be managing free agency and draft simultaneously. Also, switching order starts a new salary cap year earlier, offering some team's an edge in draft-related trades that otherwise wouldn't be possible."

The draft is less than two weeks away, creating a sense of urgency for every team in the league as they finalize their picks and assess their current lineups. After all, each organization must be ready to start training camp at the end of the month and give their players three weeks to practice together. That is going to take an extraordinary turnaround, especially in this unconventional offseason.

Nevertheless, let's look at potential destinations for three of the best shooters available with the upcoming season quickly approaching.