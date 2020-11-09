College Football Picks Week 11: Top 25 Rankings, Schedule, Odds and Predictions

0 of 3

Michael Woods/Associated Press

The Arkansas Razorbacks have been one of the best stories in college football this season.

Arkansas is far from just a sentimental favorite under first-year head coach Sam Pittman, it has also been one of the most profitable teams to bet on.

The Razorbacks will put their 6-0 record against the spread on the line in Week 11 against the Florida Gators, who opened as a 17.5-point favorite following their thumping of the Georgia Bulldogs.

The other ranked power-five program in Florida does not have the oddsmakers on its side to start the week.

Despite being a Top 10 side, the Miami Hurricanes are a slight underdog for their road trip to face the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Due to their underdog status, the Hurricanes could carry the best betting value of any of the top programs in Week 11.