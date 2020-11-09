College Football Picks Week 11: Top 25 Rankings, Schedule, Odds and Predictions

College Football Picks Week 11: Top 25 Rankings, Schedule, Odds and PredictionsNovember 9, 2020
The Arkansas Razorbacks have been one of the best stories in college football this season.
Arkansas is far from just a sentimental favorite under first-year head coach Sam Pittman, it has also been one of the most profitable teams to bet on.
The Razorbacks will put their 6-0 record against the spread on the line in Week 11 against the Florida Gators, who opened as a 17.5-point favorite following their thumping of the Georgia Bulldogs.
The other ranked power-five program in Florida does not have the oddsmakers on its side to start the week.
Despite being a Top 10 side, the Miami Hurricanes are a slight underdog for their road trip to face the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Due to their underdog status, the Hurricanes could carry the best betting value of any of the top programs in Week 11.
Week 11 Top 25 Schedule and Odds
All Times ET; Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Predictions against the spread in bold.
Friday, November 13
East Carolina at No. 7 Cincinnati (-26.5) (7:30 p.m., ESPN2)
Saturday, November 14
No. 9 Miami at Virginia Tech (-1.5) (Noon, ESPN2)
No. 10 Indiana (-9.5) at Michigan State (Noon, ABC)
No. 12 Georgia (-10.5) at Missouri (Noon, ESPN)
No. 15 Coastal Carolina (-8.5) at Troy (Noon, ESPNU)
Western Carolina at No. 22 Liberty (-32.5) (Noon, ESPN3)
Middle Tennessee at No. 16 Marshall (-22.5) (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
South Alabama at No. 25 Louisiana (-14.5) (2 p.m., ESPN+)
No. 2 Notre Dame (-13.5) at Boston College (3:30 p.m., ABC)
No. 3 Ohio State (-26.5) at Maryland (3:30 p.m., BTN)
No. 5 Texas A&M (-13.5) at Tennessee (3:30 p.m., ESPN)
No. 20 USC (-14.5) at Arizona (3:30 p.m., Fox)
No. 24 Auburn (-14.5) at Mississippi State (4 p.m., SEC Network)
No. 1 Alabama (-24.5) at LSU (6 p.m., CBS)
Arkansas at No. 6 Florida (-17.5) (7 p.m., ESPN)
No. 11 Oregon (-7.5) at Washington State (7 p.m., FS1)
No. 19 SMU at Tulsa (-1.5) (7 p.m., ESPN2)
No. 13 Wisconsin (-1.5) at Michigan (7:30 p.m., ABC)
No. 23 Northwestern (-1.5) at Purdue (7:30 p.m., BTN)
Arkansas (+17.5) at No. 6 Florida
Arkansas should go into Ben Hill Griffin Stadium with little or no fear.
Florida will be the fifth ranked opponent the Razorbacks have faced in seven games. They have been competitive in each of those contests.
Arkansas caught Georgia off guard with its defensive play in the first half of the opener before losing by 27 points. After that, the Razorbacks upset the Mississippi State Bulldogs and came within two points of knocking off the Auburn Tigers.
The SEC West underdog comes into Week 11 off a dominant second-half performance against Tennessee, who it outscored 24-0 in the third quarter.
Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks has an advantage few visiting signal-callers do in "The Swamp" since he played at Florida before transferring last year.
If Franks posts decent numbers and Arkansas' defense, which has the FBS' fourth-best tackler in Grant Morgan, holds Florida on a few possessions, it can hang within three touchdowns of the Gators.
Florida's offense, led by Kyle Trask, has exceeded expectations in 2020, but it has been unable to beat the bulk of its opponents by more than 17 points.
Week 10's win over Georgia was one of three Florida victories by 16 points or fewer. Florida's average margin of victory is 17.5, but it has eclipsed that total just once, in its 41-17 win over the Missouri Tigers.
If the trends continue, Arkansas should have an opportunity to remain within three touchdowns and cover in a defeat to the SEC East leader.
No. 9 Miami (+1.5) at Virginia Tech
Value is hard to come by with Top 10 teams in Week 11.
Miami is the rare underdog among a collection of double-digit favorites that reside above it in the Top 25.
The Hurricanes proved in their two road wins that they are more than capable of putting up a high total away from south Florida.
Miami lit up the NC State Wolfpack defense for 44 points on Friday night. It also produced 47 points on September 19 against the Louisville Cardinals.
Quarterback D'Eriq King, who had 535 total yards against NC State, will be the best athlete on the field at Lane Stadium and could torture the Virginia Tech defense, which has struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks in the last two weeks.
In the Hokies' Week 10 loss to the Liberty Flames, they let Malik Willis throw for 217 yards and run for 108 yards and a score.
In the game prior to that, Louisville's Malik Cunningham added 47 rushing yards to his 350 yards through the air.
If King turns in similar totals on Saturday, the Hurricanes should walk away from Blacksburg, Virginia, with a cover and an outright victory.
