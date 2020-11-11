The Biggest Obstacle for Every Top NBA Contender

0 of 9

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Even the NBA's best teams fall short of perfection. The title-winning Los Angeles Lakers are only the latest example.

They ran up a 16-5 playoff record en route to the franchise's 17th championship, registering at least one loss in every round and struggling throughout the playoffs to curb their own turnovers and avoid putting opponents on the foul line.

Even in a relatively dominant run in which L.A. never faced elimination, it had its problems—both during the year and well into the postseason. Such will be the case with every serious contender in 2020-21.

We'll limit the analysis to teams that profile as the most legitimate threats to win the whole thing. This time of year, hope abounds; if you polled diehard fanbases across the league, somewhere around half of them would believe their team has a shot to collect a ring in June 2021. We know the real number of potential champs is far lower, so we're sticking with the clearest, most likely contenders here.

Whether it's a strategic issue or a shortcoming on the roster, every top contender has an issue to overcome in its pursuit of the 2021 championship.