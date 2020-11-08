    Report: WFT's Kyle Allen Has Dislocated Ankle After Being Carted off with Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) passing the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
    Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

    Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen was carted back to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Giants with what is thought to be a dislocated ankle.

    Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the news, adding Allen has a "small fracture" after the injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network later added Allen "may not even need surgery" but will undergo an MRI before a full determination is made.

    Giants safety Jabrill Peppers was rushing off the edge when a block from Antonio Gibson knocked him off balance and into the lower left leg of Allen.

    Alex Smith took over for Allen at quarterback, and the team confirmed the 24-year-old is out with an ankle injury.

    ESPN's Jordan Raanan compared the play in which Allen was hurt to the one that knocked Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott out for the year. Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle, so it appears the extent of Allen's injuries weren't as serious.

    Smith overcame a compound fracture to his right leg to become Washington's backup quarterback, overtaking Dwayne Haskins Jr. in the depth chart. The three-time Pro Bowler appeared in Washington's 30-10 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams, going 9-of-17 for 37 yards.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Given the team's QB hierarchy, Smith would presumably be in line to start in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions since the coaching staff has clearly soured on Haskins.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Nov. 3 that Washington was willing to entertain offers for Haskins, but the trade deadline came and passed without him leaving. 

    Washington was 2-5 heading into Sunday, so any playoff hopes are probably gone. The franchise has little else to play for, so putting Haskins back in the starting role would make sense if for no other reason than rebuilding his value ahead of a possible offseason trade.

    Related

      Megan Rapinoe, Athletes React to Kamala Harris' Historic Projected VP Election

      Megan Rapinoe, Athletes React to Kamala Harris' Historic Projected VP Election
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Megan Rapinoe, Athletes React to Kamala Harris' Historic Projected VP Election

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Seahawks Extend Pete Carroll

      Seattle HC's new deal believed to be a five-year extension that makes him one of, if not the, highest-paid coach in NFL

      Report: Seahawks Extend Pete Carroll
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Seahawks Extend Pete Carroll

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Baker Placed on COVID List

      Browns QB was in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19

      Baker Placed on COVID List
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Baker Placed on COVID List

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Can Washington Solve the Daniel Jones Puzzle?

      Can Washington Solve the Daniel Jones Puzzle?
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Can Washington Solve the Daniel Jones Puzzle?

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com