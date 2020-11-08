    Amway College Football Poll 2020: Complete Week 11 Rankings Released

    Notre Dame wide receiver Javon McKinley (88) reacts after a catch during the third quarter against Clemson in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
    College football has a new No. 1 team.

    Alabama ascended to the top spot in the latest Amway Coaches Poll after Clemson's double-overtime loss to Notre Dame, with the Irish moving into the second spot. Ohio State, Clemson and Florida round out the Top Five. 

    Here is how the entire Top 25 played out.

    1. Alabama

    2. Notre Dame

    3. Ohio State

    4. Clemson

    5. Florida

    6. Texas A&M

    7. Cincinnati

    8. BYU

    9. Miami

    10. Indiana

    11. Georgia

    12. Oregon

    13. Oklahoma State

    14. Wisconsin

    15. Marshall

    16. Iowa State

    17. Coastal Carolina

    18. Oklahoma

    19. SMU

    20. USC

    21. Auburn

    22. Liberty

    23. Northwestern

    24. Texas

    25. Army

    The Irish's 47-40 win over top-ranked Clemson was one of the strongest of Brian Kelly's tenure in South Bend, though it came with the asterisk of Trevor Lawrence being on the sidelines because of COVID-19. 

    Ian Book accounted for 378 yards of offense (310 passing, 68 rushing), while Kyren Williams added 140 yards and three scores on the ground. Clemson's defense failed to match the efficiency of its offense, which got a 439-yard, two-touchdown effort from D.J. Uiagalelei in Lawrence's stead. Notre Dame was able to mitigate the run, holding Travis Etienne to 28 yards on 18 carries. 

    Clemson also lost three fumbles, leading directly to 10 Notre Dame points.

    "I will say this: I've been doing this a long time, and I know we made a lot of mistakes and have a lot to improve on, but I have never been more proud of a team," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told reporters. "You can't ask for more. They fought with every ounce they had. Overcame a lot. Obviously got in a big hole. Back-to-back turnovers, scoop-and-score. We've had some really, really tough breaks with that as of late. Three games in a row where we’ve scored for them on offense. We have been able to overcome that, and tonight we weren't."

    The week's other major head-to-head clash saw Florida turn in a dominant 44-28 win over Georgia. Kyle Trask threw for 474 yards and four touchdowns, while the Gators defense held Georgia quarterbacks Stetson Bennett and D'Wan Mathis to a ghastly 9-of-29 effort, throwing for 112 yards and three interceptions.

    Florida outgained Georgia 571-277 overall.

    "It was a big win for us," Florida coach Dan Mullen told reporters. "Anytime you have a Top 10 matchup, those are big games, so I don't know the hump. Hopefully, if we can find a way to continue to improve, we might get more Top 10 matchups as the year goes on, and we'll see how that goes."

    The only other Top 25 matchup of the week saw Indiana continue its surprise start to the 2020 season, moving to 3-0 with a 38-21 win over Michigan. The Hoosiers moved up three spots to No. 10. 

